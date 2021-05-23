Cody Garbrandt issues classy statement following UFC loss to Rob Font

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt issued a classy statement following his unanimous decision loss to Rob Font at UFC Vegas 27.

Garbrandt and Font went to battle in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card. The two battled it out for 25 minutes, but at the end of the five rounds, it was Font who earned the victory. Following the fight, Garbrandt took to his social media to issue a classy statement where he praised his opponent Font and his camp for their tremendous victory.

Congrats to @rob_font and his camp!

Garbrandt’s loss is a tough one as the bantamweight division is completely stacked and the defeat to Font gives him four losses in his last five fights. The one win he had during that time was an insane KO over Raphael Assuncao last summer which showed that he still packs a big punch if he can land, but all of those losses add up. Against Font, Garbrandt wasn’t able to land much and he was the one who was getting teed off on for the majority of the fight. It seems like Garbrandt is entering a decline phase of his career at age 29.

It will be interesting to see who the UFC matches up Garbrandt with next. At this point, he is still a top-10 ranked fighter at 135lbs but it’s hard to see him making it to the title again. It’s possible the UFC may match him up with someone who is ranked lower in the division in order to try and build their next off of Garbrandt by getting a bit win. While his durability against Font was impressive, overall losing to Font in one-sided fashion will drop his stock.

What do you think is next for Cody Garbrandt after losing to Rob Font at UFC Vegas 27?