Leon Edwards confident he will finish Nate Diaz at UFC 263: “He’s not no invincible man”

UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards is confident that he will finish Nate Diaz at UFC 263, suggesting that “he’s not no invincible man.”

Edwards and Diaz meet in a five-round fight on the UFC 263 main card, which takes place on June 13 in Phoenix, Arizona. The two welterweights were supposed to meet last month at UFC 262, but the fight was postponed due to a minor training injury suffered by Diaz. Thankfully, the UFC was able to get the fight re-booked quickly and we’ll see it in just two weeks. On paper, it’s a great fight and the winner could very well be in line for a title shot.

Speaking to UFC Arabia’s Farah Hannoun ahead of UFC 263, Edwards spoke about the matchup with Diaz and said that he is confident he will be able to get the finish in the fight.

Leon Edwards plans on making an emphatic statement against Nate Diaz at #UFC263 "I envision going out there and just battering him from pillar to post."@UFCarabia pic.twitter.com/I0p2k44oEy — Farah Hannoun (@Farah_Hannoun) May 31, 2021

“I need to go out there and I need to put him away. He’s only been stopped once, and that’s all I need. He’s been stopped. He’s not no robot. He’s not no invincible man. He has been stopped, and I truly believe I will go out there and stop him again, and I cannot wait. My skill set will be too much for him in the standup. On the ground, my strength will be too much for him. And I can’t wait to go out there and let him feel that,” Edwards said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“I envision going out there and just battering him from pillar to post and getting the stoppage. I know he’s a tough, durable guy, and I just don’t think being tough and durable is enough to beat me. I’ve worked hard, and I’ve dedicated myself for a long time, and it’s now time for my results to show. I can’t wait to go out there and prove that.”

Do you think Leon Edwards will be able to finish Nate Diaz at UFC 263?