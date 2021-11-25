Rob Font explains the “extra motivation” he has to beat Jose Aldo at UFC Vegas 44

UFC bantamweight contender Rob Font explained the “extra motivation” he has to beat the legend Jose Aldo at UFC Vegas 44.

Font is coming off of an impressive five-round decision win over Cody Garbrandt at a UFC Fight Night card earlier this year. He is likely one more win away from getting a title shot, so when he meets Aldo at UFC Vegas 44, there is a lot on the line. Speaking to John Hyon Ko of The AllStar, Font explained the “extra motivation” he has to defeat the legend.

“I don’t need much motivation to get up and train but then it’s like when you got Aldo, I’m up a little earlier. I’m getting to the gym a little earlier. A little extra on the pads or drilling sessions. This is a big fight,” Font said.

“This is a tough fight. I’m taking it very serious. In the perfect world I get in there and take him out there obviously but it’s Aldo. He’s been there, done that,” continued Font. “He has a lot of experience so I’m prepared to go five rounds and pick him apart. Show that I’m just as smooth and just as slick. And if not, a little smoother and slicker.”

Font has proven throughout his UFC career that he is one of the best fighters at 135lbs, but he has now got to the point of being a champion just yet. Should he beat Aldo, there is certainly the chance that he could be next up in line for a belt. Of course, UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling first has to unify the belts with Petr Yan.

Do you think Rob Font will be able to defeat Jose Aldo and, more importantly, do you think he will be able to finish his foe at UFC Vegas 44?