Rob Font expects to ‘pick apart’ Jose Aldo and earn stoppage win to enter title conversation at bantamweight

Rob Font is eager to be able to share the Octagon with an MMA legend in Jose Aldo.

Font and Aldo are set to headline UFC Vegas 44 on December 4 and when Font got the call for the fight, he immediately accepted as it is a massive opportunity for him.

“It’s huge, another main event in Vegas, I love Vegas. It’s another big name, a legend, a former champ, basically a Hall of Famer,” Font said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “This is a big fight, big name, and another main event so I’m blessed to have this opportunity.”

In the lead-up to the fight, many are expecting Font and Aldo to have a kickboxing fight. For Font, he says that is the game plan to keep it standing, but he does think the Brazilian will try and shoot for takedowns after he strikes with him.

If the fight does remain standing, Rob Font also knows his jab will be crucial to winning this fight. He knows if he can get his jab going, it will frustrate Aldo and not allow the Brazilian to get going with his leg kicks and punches.

“I plan on keeping it standing and making him shoot. Force him to take bad shots, then get on top of him and make him pay,” Font explained. “I believe it will be a standup war for him… (Getting the jab going) will basically be the whole gameplan, as well. If I can get my jab on him, keep him at the range, and not let him dictate the pace or the leg kicks, and line myself up for the right hand. The jab will be a key point in this fight.”

Assuming Font can get the jab going, he knows he will be able to piece up Aldo over five rounds to get a decision. However, he hopes he can get a stoppage win to really cement himself as a top contender.

“The plan is to be accurate, wear him down, and not to force anything,” Font said. “I know I can go five rounds, so if I can just pick him apart and win a decision, I’m cool with that as well… I’m trying to finish it and make it exciting anyway.”

Even if Font does get the stoppage win over Aldo, he doesn’t know where a win puts him in the bantamweight division. Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan have to have their rematch and TJ Dillashaw appears to be next in line. With that, Font says he’ll likely need another win to earn himself a title shot.

“I’m in a weird spot. Even a big win over him I’m still a win away. Obviously, you will never know how things play out with injures and all that,” Font said. “But, a win over Aldo keeps me out there, but you still got TJ, the whole Sterling-Yan situation. I’m thinking I’ll need one more.”

