Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell set for featherweight scrap in March

A fantastic featherweight fight has been added to an upcoming card in March as Edson Barboza will take on Bryce Mitchell.

According to MMAJunkie, Barboza and Mitchell have verbally agreed to fight one another on March 5. The event does not have a location or main event, and it’s uncertain if it will be a Fight Night card at this time. No other fights have also been announced or reported for the card.

Edson Barboza (22-10) is coming off a TKO loss to Giga Chikadze in a main event fight in August. Had he won, the Brazilian likely would’ve been in a potential number one contender bout. Prior to the loss, he scored a KO win over Shane Burgos in May at UFC 262 and a decision win over Makwan Amirkhani to pick up his first featherweight win.

In Barboza’s featherweight debut, he dropped a controversial split decision to Dan Ige. He’s currently the 10th ranked featherweight and holds notable wins over Dan Hooker, Beneil Dariush, Paul Felder, Anthony Pettis, and Gilbert Melendez among others.

Bryce Mitchell (14-0) has not fought since October 2020 where he defeated Andre Fili by decision on Halloween. After the fight, he had an injury with his hand that has kept him out of the Octagon for over a year. However, he is now ready to return against Barboza.

In his career, Mitchell is 5-0 in the UFC with wins over Charles Rosa, and Bobby Moffett among others. Mitchell competed on TUF 27 but lost to Brad Katona by submission in the semifinals to eliminate him from the show. He’s currently ranked 11th at featherweight, but Barboza will be the biggest win of his career if he can gt his hand raised on March 5.

