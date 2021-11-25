Vince Morales expecting a ‘dog fight’ against Louis Smolka, believes he can pull off a submission win

Vince Morales was surprised when he got the fight offer to face Louis Smolka at UFC Vegas 44 on December 4.

Morales is Ricky Simon’s cousin, who is a training partner of Smolka. Although that has put Simon in a weird position, Morales does expect the fight to be a good one.

“This is just who they offered. I met Smolka when I debuted against Song, he was in China,” Morales said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “We had talked a bit then, I’ve watched him fight for years so I was surprised to be offered him. I’m looking forward to it though, it’s going to be a tough fight and a dog fight.”

Against Smolka, Morales is expecting to have an equally matched fight. He believes the two of them are very similar, but Morales believes his speed will be too much for Smolka.

“I think we match up pretty well. The main thing that will separate us is I think he will be pretty heavy on the ground,” Morales said. “I am pretty well versed on the ground though, so if it goes there, great. My speed will be the difference, too.”

If Vince Morales is able to get his jab going and outland Louis Smolka with his speed, he expects the Hawaiian to start trying to wrestle him. Although he isn’t known for his takedown defense or grappling, Morales says it is something he has been working on and believes he could submit the Hawaiian.

“I think it will be a dog fight, I’m durable and hard to finish just like him. I want to step forward and I know he will be right there willing to step forward as well,” Morales explained. “It’s going to be a good fight, I’m looking forward to it. If anything, I think I will start well on the feet, he will try and take me down and I look for a submission and surprise some people with that.”

Should Morales get the stoppage win over Smolka, he would be on a winning streak for the first time in the UFC. He also knows Smolka is a big name, so should he get his hand raised he expects it to start getting him some bigger names.

“I think it puts a few eyes on me. We are all trying to fight the best guys and get paid more. It will probably put me on notice where maybe two fights from now, I’m fighting someone near the top-15,” Morales concluded.

Who do you think will win, Vince Morales or Louis Smolka?