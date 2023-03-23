Report | Bo Nickal vs. Tresean Gore slated for UFC 290 on July 8th

As per a recent report from MiddleEasy, Bo Nickal will return to the Octagon this summer to take on Tresean Gore at UFC 290.

Over the course of the last nine months, very few fighters have made as much noise as Bo Nickal. The American wrestling superstar made the transition over to mixed martial arts last summer, quickly establishing himself as one to watch.

Now, the 27-year-old is part of the UFC, and he holds a 4-0 record. He’s managed to get every single one of his opponents out of there in the first round and if you listen to his aspirations, it’s safe to say he’s aiming for the top.

His most recent win came over Jamie Pickett at UFC 285 earlier this month, which marked his official debut with the promotion.

Now, according to the aforementioned report, Nickal will return during International Fight Week in Las Vegas.

BREAKING: Bo Nickal vs. Tresean Gore targeted for #UFC290 on July 8th, per sources. Full story coming to @MiddleEasy. — Chris De Santiago (@chris_dsantiago) March 23, 2023

Nickal’s next step

The event in question, UFC 290, will headline International Fight Week. The current expectation is that Jon Jones will defend his UFC heavyweight championship against Stipe Miocic in the main event. Alas, that has yet to be confirmed.

There’s obviously still a long way to go for Bo before he can be seen as a contender at middleweight. With that being said, it’s been a very, very long time since there’s been this much buzz around a newcomer.

His wrestling prowess speaks for itself. However, the real headline has been the development of the rest of his game. From striking to jiu-jitsu and beyond, the youngster is putting everything he’s got into becoming a world champion one day.

Tresean Gore, on the other hand, holds a 4-2 professional MMA record after earning a submission win over Josh Fremd in his last outing.

