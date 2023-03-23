Conor McGregor says he is completing multiple 10k runs per day ahead of his UFC return: “I’d smack anyone around up to light heavy”

Conor McGregor appears to be feeling extremely confident ahead of his return to the Octagon later this year.

After so much time away from the cage, it seems as if 2023 is the year when we see ‘Notorious’ make his return. In all likelihood, he’ll be doing so against his fellow Ultimate Fighter coach Michael Chandler.

The two men will compete at either lightweight or welterweight and they’ll do so at some point following the conclusion of their TUF season. Until then, all we can do is sit back and wait to see what kind of shape McGregor is able to get into for his comeback.

Of course, one of the ways in which we keep up to date with this is through Conor’s social media.

In typical McGregor fashion, he opted for another tweet and delete session last night as the countdown continues.

“Coupla ten k runs, few rounds sparring, id smack anyone around up to light heavy.”

McGregor prepares for war

We all know there’s no realistic scenario in which he fights at light heavyweight, but you get the point.

Conor McGregor is a showman and he wants to make his mark whenever he competes. Sure, his focus has been on other ventures in recent times, but he does seem to be really dedicating himself to his craft right now.

Michael Chandler, on the other hand, knows he has the golden ticket. He’ll be getting a big payday regardless of what happens but in equal measure, he has the kind of power that could easily lead to him putting the favourite’s lights out.

Buckle up, because the build-up to this one is going to be interesting.

