Khamzat Chimaev says current UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira would be the easiest fight of his career: “First round. First minute”

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev has suggested that a fight against Alex Pereira would be the easiest of his mixed martial arts career.

For the last little while, there’s been some tension brewing between Alex Pereira and Khamzat Chimaev. The two have gone back and forth with one another on social media, potentially setting up a fight between them at some point in the future.

After all, ‘Poatan’ is the UFC middleweight champion, and ‘Borz’ has made it crystal clear that he’s interested in a permanent move up to 185 pounds.

Of course, the division is a bit more complicated than that. Chimaev will have to overcome a hurdle or two before getting in there with the Brazilian, whereas Pereira has to defend his newly-won belt against Israel Adesanya at UFC 287 next month.

However, in a recent interview, Khamzat made it known that he doesn’t exactly respect Alex’s game.

"He's the most easy fight for me in the UFC. Yeah, in my career, brother."

“He’s the most easy fight for me in the UFC. Yeah, in my career, brother.”

“First round. First minute. Easy. No punch, nothing.”

“If Israel trains just wrestling in this training camp he will beat him [Pereira], easily.”

Chimaev goes after Pereira

“The guy has zero wrestling. The UFC likes to push the guy, crazy guy, he’s always serious, that s***. I don’t like that guy. Who has wrestler that he has wrestled in career?”

Khamzat proceeded to list a series of current middleweights who, in his mind, would be able to defeat Pereira, including Roman Dolidze and Jack Hermansson.

Chimaev has never been afraid to call his shot in the past. Right now, though, his focus probably needs to be on getting a fight booked.

