Ray Borg releases statement explaining UFC on ESPN 10 withdrawal

UFC bantamweight Ray Borg released a statement explaining why he withdrew from his fight against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC on ESPN 10.

The UFC announced that Borg was out of the fight against Dvalishvili late in the week due to personal issues. Dvalishvili was lucky enough that the UFC was able to find an opponent on super short notice, and he ended up fighting and defeated Gustavo Lopez via unanimous decision in a 140lbs catchweight bout at UFC on ESPN 10. Borg, though, was not so lucky, as he once again was forced to withdraw from a fight inside the Octagon.

Although one of the most talented fighters at 125lbs and 135lbs, Borg has struggled to actually make it inside the Octagon on numerous occasions. Sometimes it’s been Borg’s own doing as he’s missed weight a number of times, but sadly, some of these withdrawals have been due to his son Anthony’s poor health. Borg’s son has unfortunately dealt with medical issues throughout his life and his father has always been there to care for him.

After this lastest withdrawal against Dvalishvili, Borg posted a photo to his Instagram of his son, indicating that he was dealing with another health issue, though Borg didn’t elaborate. Following UFC on ESPN 10, Borg shared another photo on Instagram of his son and explained in further detail why he had to withdraw from the fight with Dvalishvili.

Thank you all so much for the overwhelming love and support, as you all know I pulled from my fight to be with my son. With his his condition being life long he is at risk for surgery everyday. Although there were some worries about his shunt failing due to some malfunction symptoms I am happy to let everyone know that he is doing well and will not need any surgery. Thank you to everyone who had reached out we love you all.

