Jorge Masvidal admits he feels sorry for UFC president Dana White

UFC welterweight superstar Jorge Masvidal admits that he feels bad for UFC president Dana White after failing to come to terms on a deal for UFC 251.

Masvidal was supposed to fight UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman but he was unable to come to an agreement with the UFC on the financials of the deal. The UFC wanted Masvidal to fight on his old contract while Masvidal was hoping to spur a PPV headliner against Nate Diaz at UFC 244 into the a new deal. The UFC refused to give Masvidal more money and he decided to hold out instead, which led to Gilbert Burns stepping in. Burns now faces Usman at UFC 251 on July 11 in the main event.

As for Masvidal, he is content with sitting and waiting for a new contract. He does not want to fight under a deal that he feels was negotiated in bad faith, and so he has taken to social media in recent days and weeks to try and shed light on the financial issues in the sport involving fighter pay. On Sunday, Masvidal took another shot at White after the UFC president spoke about why Burns stepped into the title shot instead of Masvidal.

I feel bad for Dana. He is just a promoter but he isn’t doing the deals with us https://t.co/yGVOPUFxsm — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 14, 2020

At this point, it’s hard to see the relationship between Masvidal and White and the UFC being mended. Masvidal has spoken about having felt disrespected by the UFC during the contract negotiations for the Usman fight and he doesn’t’ appear to be in a rush to get back inside the Octagon anytime soon. That’s disappointing for fans, who were hoping to see Masvidal get his title fight against Usman. But right now Masvidal is fighting a bigger fight against White and the UFC for an increase in fighter pay.

What do you think is next for Jorge Masvidal?