Darren Till promises he “will not fail” in pursuit of UFC middleweight title

UFC star Darren Till promises that he “will not fail” in his pursuit of the UFC middleweight title after failing in his bid to become welterweight champion.

Till fought Tyron Woodley back at UFC 228 in September 2018 in his bid to become the top fighter in the world at 170lbs. However, Till did not perform up to his expectations in that bout, as he lost the fight via submission to Woodley. Since then, Till made the decision to move up to middleweight and get a fresh start in a new weight class after struggling to make weight numerous times during his run as a welterweight.

Till defeated Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244 via split decision in a successful UFC middleweight debut, and he now gets another huge opportunity to fight an elite 185lbs fighter when he takes on former champion Robert Whittaker this summer. The two strikers will lock horns on Fight Island on July 25 in a five-round main event headliner.

With a big fight coming up, Till took the time to reflect on losing in his bid to become the welterweight champion to Woodley two years ago, promising that he will become the middleweight champion this time around. Take a look at his Instagram post below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBYnCi7l6QL/

One day before my failed world title attempt in 2018, I will not fail again. #PushingLimitsThisWeek

Till is one of the biggest stars in the UFC right now and is the heir apparent to Michael Bisping as England’s top MMA fighter. After beating Gastelum, if Till can get by Whittaker in his next fight he could very well move into position to challenge UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya for the belt. Till has already called out Adesanya on multiple occasions, and if both men keep winning they could fight each other before the end of 2020.

Do you think Darren Till will become the UFC middleweight champion one day?