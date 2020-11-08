Ramiz Brahimaj releases statement after suffering horrific injury to Max Griffin at UFC Vegas 13

UFC welterweight prospect Ramiz Brahimaj released a statement after suffering a horrific injury at UFC Vegas 13 in his fight with Max Griffin.

Brahimaj was making his debut against nine-fight UFC veteran Griffin on the undercard of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 13 event. Brahimaj hadn’t fought in 18 months after dealing with a tumor in his eye that nearly ended his MMA career. After the eye injury lost him his chance to compete on Dana White’s Contender Series, the UFC matchmakers showed their empathy and decided to give him a fight in the Octagon against Griffin instead.

However, it turned out to be a bad night at the office for Brahimaj. After a competitive first two rounds, Griffin really started taking it to Brahimaj in the third round. Griffin’s jab led to two black eyes on Brahimaj’s face and eventually he was able to get his opponent up against the fence. Griffin landed some vicious strikes from the clinch and one of them ripped off Brahimaj’s ear, leading to the referee stopping the fight via third-round TKO.

Taking to his Instagram following the fight, Brahimaj released a statement on his loss.

Hello everyone! I am fine! Tis but a flesh wound. On a serious note congratulations to my opponent fought a great fight and am truly happy to share the cage with him and best of luck to him. I will heal up, and get right back on track. From the soul I appreciate all the support I have gotten from all over!! Set backs are nothing new to me so they will only make me stronger. Much love y’all, see you soon. #alhamdulillahalways

We here at BJPenn.com wish Ramiz Brahimaj the best as he recovers from his ear injury.

Where do you rank the Ramiz Brahimaj ear-rip on the list of worst UFC injuries ever?