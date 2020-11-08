UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman “recovering well” after suffering heart attack

UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman is “recovering well” after suffering a heart attack this weekend, his daughter revealed on her social media.

Coleman, one of the greatest MMA heavyweights ever, suffered a heart attack over the weekend and his daughter Morgan shared the news on her Instagram (via Will Harris).

“Stay safe. Stay healthy. Stay strong. Team Hammerhouse 4life,” Morgan Coleman wrote. “Thank you for all the kind words and support. Mark Coleman is recovering well from his heart attack but still has more tests to be done. We love you all!”

After a successful collegiate wrestling career, Coleman began his MMA career in 1996 and won two heavyweight tournaments at UFC 11 and UFC 12. Between July 1996 and September 1996, Coleman won six fights over the course of two one-night tournaments. Coleman then won the first-ever UFC heavyweight title in 1997 over Dan Severn.

In 2000, Coleman won the PRIDE Heavyweight Grand Prix during another one-night tournament and he went on to fight many memorable fights there including versus Fedor Emelianenko. In 2008, Coleman was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. In 2009, he returned to the UFC with a TKO loss to Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, then bounced back with a decision win over Stephan Bonnar at UFC 100 before losing the final fight of his career to Randy Couture at UFC 109 in 2010. Coleman later retired following the Couture fight.

The UFC legend Coleman was most recently in the news after giving a detailed, emotional interview with Sports Illustrated about being sexually assaulted by Dr. Richard Strauss at Ohio State University. It was a brave story told by the UFC Hall of Famer, who used his platform as an athlete to call attention to the atrocities that went on at OSU.

We here at BJPenn.com wish Mark Coleman well as he recovers from his heart attack.