Quinton Jackson explains why he wants to make his comeback

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton Jackson explained why he wants to make his comeback to combat sports at 43 years of age.

Jackson has not fought since he was knocked out by Fedor Emelianenko in a Bellator/RIZIN co-promoted fight in December 2019. In fact, Jackson lost three of his last four MMA fights, and after getting knocked out by Emelianenko, there was the feeling that would be the last time that we see “Rampage” in the cage. However, according to the man himself, he now has the itch to fight once again after taking two years away from competing in the cage.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on “The MMA Hour,” Jackson explained why he wants to make a comeback at this latter stage of his career. According to “Rampage,” he truly loves the sport of mixed martial arts, and he believes that he still has good fights left for the fans. Therefore, he is going to do everything in his power in order to make a successful return.

“I’ve had times where I came back. Like after I lost to Mauricio Rua, people thought I was done and I came back to win a belt and then make history being the first unified champion in MMA,” Jackson said.

“Even though I’m a lot older and stuff now, I want to make one last comeback, cause I love this sport. I’ve seen many fighters retire and miss the sport and come back, but they wait too long. They come back after three or five years, and it’s just not in them. I feel like with the type of mind I’ve got and the heart I’ve got, I feel like I could come back and just entertain the fans.”

