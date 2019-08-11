Pros react to Valentina Shevchenko defeating Liz Carmouche

Valentina Shevchenko put her UFC women’s flyweight title on the line against Liz Carmouche in this evenings UFC Uruguay main event.

Tonight’s fight served as a rematch, as the ladies first met at C3 Fights, Red River Rivalry in 2010. There, Shevchenko (17-3) would suffer the first loss of her professional career. “Girl-Rilla” knocked out Valentina during the second round. However, Shevchenko believes it was a lucky strike that could have easily been stopped.

Nine years later and Valentina Shevchenko has become the UFC’s women’s flyweight queen, this while defeating notable former champions in Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Holly Holm. She has successfully defended her belt, including her last fight: a second-round KO victory over Jessica Eye at UFC 238.

Liz Carmouche (13-6) made her UFC debut against Ronda Rousey in 2013 at UFC 157. She lost the fight via submission (armbar) and has been working her way through the flyweight division ever since. Carmouche has also beaten solid UFC contenders like Jessica Andrade but has more losses on her record compared to Shevchenko.

Many pro fighters predicted Valentina Shevchenko would prolong her flyweight reign, and the UFC Uruguay headliner turned out to be the one sided affair that many expected.

Liz Carmouche just never seemed to get comfortable in tonight’s main event. The few times she really attempted to come forward and engage, she wound up getting dropped to canvas by Valentina Shevchenko for her efforts.

Although it wasn’t the most fan-friendly fight, it proved to be another dominant performance from the UFC’s reigning women’s flyweight champion.

Valentina Shevchenko was awarded all five rounds on all three of the judges scorecards, ultimately walking away with a unanimous decision victory 50-45 x3.

Check out the pro reactions to the UFC Uruguay main event below:

I bet 4 strikes landed in that 1st — Chas Skelly (@ChasSkelly) August 11, 2019

I’m so confused. Therss almost no offense from Liz… #UFCUruguay — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) August 11, 2019

Must be nice to make title fight money and not even have to deal with a threat , just coast 5 rounds to safe victory and get paid. #blessed — Brian Kelleher (@brianboom135) August 11, 2019

Can’t say that fight was thrilling. Shevchenko did what she needed to do to safely secure the belt, but man so conservative and carmouche just couldn’t find her range — Sarah Kaufman (@mmasarah) August 11, 2019

Gimmie gimmie 🤤 — Katlyn Chookagian (@blondefighter) August 11, 2019

