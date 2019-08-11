UFC Uruguay Results: Valentina Shevchenko defeats Liz Carmouche (Highlights)

A women’s flyweight title fight headlined tonight’s UFC Uruguay event as Liz Carmouche challenges reigning division champion Valentina Shevchenko.

This evenings main event will serve as a rematch, as Shevchenko was previously defeated by Carmouche via TKO (cut) at C3 Fights in September of 2010.

Valentina Shevchenko (17-3 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest on a three-fight winning streak, her latest being a brutal second round knockout victory (head kick) over Jessica Eye at UFC 238.

During her UFC career, Shevchenko has scored notable wins over Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Holly Holm, Julianna Pena and Sarah Kaufman. Valentina’s only Octagon losses have come at the hands and feet of reigning promotional ‘champ champ’ Amanda Nunes.

Meanwhile, Liz Carmouche (13-6 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Uruguay main event on a two-fight win streak, her latest being a unanimous decision victory over Lucie Pudilova this past February.

This will mark Carmouche’s second shot at UFC gold, as she was previously submitted by Ronda Rousey at UFC 157 in her quest for the promotions bantamweight title.

Round one of the UFC Uruguay main event begins and Liz Carmouche lands a low kick to start. Valentina answers with one of her own. A bit of a slow start. Shevchenko misses with a spinning wheel kick. Both women land low kicks. Carmouche lands a body kick. Shevchenko takes the center of the octagon and lands a low kick. She comes forward with a combination but Carmouche counters nicely with a kick to the body. The fans are growing impatient here. Shevchenko with a low kick. Round one comes to an end.

Round two of the UFC Uruguay main event begins and Valentina Shevchenko lands a nice jab followed by a low kick. Carmouche with a low kick but Valentina counters with a right hand. Carmouche is circling along the cage. She attempts a high kick that Shevchenko easily avoids. Liz shoots in for a takedown but it is stuffed by Valentina. The champion comes forward and snaps a jab. Carmouche continues to circles along the cage. Shevchenko is trying to cut her off. She throws a superman punch that misses. A follow up low kick finds a home. Liz continues to paw with her jab and stay mobile. She lands a low kick. Shevchenko immediately responds with a three strike combination. Carmouche attempts a spinning back fist but after missing eats a pair of punches from Valentina Shevchenko. The fighters trade low kicks. Valentina lands a jab. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three begins and the headliners begin by trading low kicks. Valentina continues to be the aggressor. Another low kick exchange. Valentina with a jab to the body. Liz responds with a low kick. Shevchenko responds with a nasty kick of her own. Hopefully things will open up some more here. Shevchenko leaps in with a leg kick. Carmouche replies with one of her own. Valentina lands a left hand over the top. She goes outside with a low kick. Shevchenko is beginning to loosen up now. She lands a low kick followed by a jab. More pressure and then a straight left sends Carmouche down to the canvas. Liz seems ok and Valentina opts to let her up. The fighters clinch in the center of the octagon and Shevchenko uses a body lock to score a big takedown. Shevchenko gets in some decent ground and pound before the horn sounds to end the round.

Round four begins and Liz Carmouche comes forward and meets Valentina Shevchenko in the center of the cage. She lands a low kick but Valentina counters with a right hook. Another low kick from Liz. She attempts to go high but it is not there. Valentina lands a superman punch followed by a hook and a low kick. Carmouche shoots for a takedown but Shevchenko denies her with ease. Valentina looks to take top position and Liz jumps on a guillotine. Valentina Shevchenko breaks free and is now working from full guard. Just over two minutes remain in the round. Liz is doing a good job of avoiding any punishment. Valentina attempts to pass but cannot. The referee steps in and stands the fighters up. Carmouche misses with a head kick attempt. She snaps a jab and presses forward. Valentina throws a spinning back fist and Liz drops again. Shevchenko jumps on her and begins working from north south. She moves to take the back and winds up in side control. Ten seconds remains. The horn sounds to end round four.

The fifth and final round of the UFC Uruguay main event begins and Liz Carmouche needs a finish if she wants to win this fight. She presses forward early and lands a low kick. She misses with a high kick. Shevchenko misses with a straight left. Carmouche with a low kick. Valentina fires back one of her own. Carmouche switches stances but Valentina leaps in with a superman punch followed by a flurry. Liz dives for a leg. She has one but Valentina sprawls beautifully. She wins up taking Carmouche to the floor and begins working from full guard. The crowd is not happy and wants the referee to stand them up. Liz with some heel strikes from off of her back. Valentina not doing much in terms of offense. She lands a couple of right hands. More heels from the bottom by Liz. Valentina Shevchenko moves into half guard and begins to drop punches followed by shoulder strikes. More short shots from the champion. She has completely dominated this fight, maybe not in the most thrilling fashion, but still very dominant. She postures up and lands a right hand. The horn sounds to end the fight.

Official UFC Uruguay Result: Valentina Shevchenko def. Liz Carmouche via unanimous decision

Who would you like to see Valentina Shevchenko fight next following her decision victory over Liz Carmouche at tonight’s UFC Uruguay event? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com August 10, 2019