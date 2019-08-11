Jorge Masvidal vows to ‘murder’ Leon Edwards when they fight

UFC welterweight standouts Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards seem destined to collide in a future fight inside of the Octagon.

The perennial welterweight contenders began their rivalry at March’s UFC London event, shortly after Masvidal knocked out Darren Till in the shows headliner.

In a now infamous incident, Leon Edwards was chirping Jorge Masvidal backstage while ‘Gamebred’ was performing an interview post-fight at UFC London. Masvidal took offense to Edwards antics and proceeded to confront the Birmingham native. When that happened all hell would break loose and punches were thrown.

While neither fighter received punishment for the incident, it certainly sparked a rivalry and had fight fans clamoring to see a future matchup.

However, despite both Edwards and Masvidal winning at the March event, they were paired against different opponets in their respective Octagon returns this summer.

Jorge Masvidal would end up fighting Ben Askren at UFC 239, a bout which he won in record-setting time with a flying knee.

Meanwhile, Leon Edwards extended his current win streak to an impressive eight in a row by dominating Rafael dos Anjos.

With both men seemingly on the door of a title shot, it would appear that now would be a great time for the promotion to book the grudge match.

According to Leon Edwards, the UFC has offered Jorge Masvidal the fight, but it was ultimately turned down by ‘Gamebred’ and his team.

Masvidal responded to ‘Rocky’s‘ claim during a media scrum at today’s UFC Uruguay event.

“It’s not going to be on his terms or whenever the f*ck he wants it,” Masvidal said. “It’ll always be on mine. That’s what bothers him so much inside. He’s got to look at this interview and people are going to call him and tell him. You’re a f*cking nobody. I run this show. You listen to me. When I say I’m going to kick your f*cking ass, I’m going to kick your f*cking ass. I’m going to get paid now. Like I said, 16 years I’ve been chasing this dream of getting the belt. You think I’m going to let some bug like this guy even slightly throw me off my road, my destiny towards my greatness? Towards the belt? I’m going to get the belt and I’m going to eliminate him off the face of the earth.”

Jorge Masvidal continued suggesting that Leon Edwards could be overrated.

“Everyone was saying Ben (Askren) was an amazing fighter before I fought him with all this grappling stuff. But after I five-seconded his ass, now they’re saying he’s overrated. I’m going to beat Leon (Edwards) so bad, they’re going to say the same sh*t about him. They’re going to say he’s overrated. There’s not one bone in my body that is not agreeing with what I’m saying. I’m going to murder that guy when we fight. He’s a scrub. You are a scrub, Leon, and you f*cking know it. The fight will take place when I say so.”

