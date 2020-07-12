Colby Covington reacts to Kamaru Usman defeating Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251

Colby Covington was not impressed by the performances of Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman in tonight’s UFC 251 main event.

‘Gamebred’ challenged ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ for his coveted welterweight championship in the headliner of tonight’s UFC 251 event on Fight Island.

Masvidal had taken the fight on extremely short-notice, this after Gilbert Burns was forced off the fight card due to his positive test for Covid-19.

Former UFC interim welterweight title holder Colby Covington had also campaigned for what would have been a short-notice rematch with Usman. However, the promotion ultimately opted to go with the streaking welterweight contender in Masvidal.

Tonight’s UFC 251 main event proved to be a one-sided contest. Jorge Masvidal had some good moments in the opening five minutes, but it was Usman who went on to dominate the remainder of the fight.

After twenty-five minutes of what many are calling lackluster action, Usman was awarded a unanimous decision victory from the judges in attendance.

Shortly following the conclusion of tonight’s inaugural Fight Island event, Colby Covington took to Twitter where he shared his displeasure with the performances of the UFC 251 headliners in Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman.

Barn burner. Instant classic. Who could’ve seen that coming? #ufc251 — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) July 12, 2020

Covington has a history with both Masvidal and Usman. ‘Chaos’ used to be a good friend and training partner of Jorge’s, but their relationship recently turned sour.

As for Kamaru Usman, well, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ defeated Colby Covington in his quest to become undisputed welterweight champion at UFC 245.

