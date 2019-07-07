Pros react to Jorge Masvidal knocking out Ben Askren at UFC 239

A welterweight bout between perennial divison contenders Ben Askren and Jorge Masvial took place at tonight’s UFC 239 event in Las Vegas.

‘Funky’ was returning to action for the first time since March’s UFC 235 event, where he scored a controversial submission victory over former division kingpin Robbie Lawler.

Prior to that, the former Bellator and ONE champion, Ben Askren, had picked up a first round stoppage win over Japanese MMA legend Shinya Aoki.

Ben Askren had entered tonight’s UFC 239 contest sporting a perfect professional record of 19-0.

Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal was last seen in action at March’s UFC London event, where he scored a sensational knockout victory over hometown favorite Darren Till.

That victory had snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘Gamebread’, who previously suffered decision setbacks to former title challenger Demian Maia and Stephen Thompson.

Tonight’s Ben Askren vs Jorge Masvidal fight last no time at all. ‘Gamebred’ came out with a flying knee that landed flush and sent ‘Funky’ crashing to the canvas.

Check out how the pros reacted to the sensation knockout from Jorge Masvidal at UFC 239 below.

What did I just see!?!?? That boy meant he was coming out to sleep dude!!!!! @UFC thank you, thank you. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) July 7, 2019

Sometimes that shit work huh @GamebredFighter ?!? @ufc — Alpha Cat Zingano (@CatZingano) July 7, 2019

That was the best Ko of all time @GamebredFighter — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) July 7, 2019

Someone send me the photo of Ben Askren’s face after the KO https://t.co/EzJAPILK6d — Patricio Freire (@PatricioPitbull) July 7, 2019

Hey @Benaskren…. told you dumbass. Listen to me next time. #ufc239 — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) July 7, 2019

Official UFC 239 Result: Jorge Masvidal def. Ben Askren via KO at :05 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Jorge Masvidal fight next following his historic win over Ben Askren at tonight’s UFC 239 event? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com July 6, 2019