UFC 239 Results: Jorge Masvidal KO’s Ben Askren (Video)

A key welterweight bout between perennial divison contenders Ben Askren and Jorge Masvial took place on tonight’s UFC 239 main card from Las Vegas.

‘Funky’ was last seen in action at March’s UFC 235 event, where he scored a controversial submission victory over former division kingpin Robbie Lawler.

Prior to that, the former Bellator and ONE champion, Ben Askren, was coming off a first round stoppage win over Japanese MMA legend Shinya Aoki.

Ben Askren entered UFC 239 sporting a perfect professional record of 19-0.

Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal most recently competed at March’s UFC London event, where he scored a sensational knockout victory over hometown favorite Darren Till.

That victory snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘Gamebread’, who had previously suffered decision setbacks to Demian Maia and Stephen Thompson respectively.

Round one begins and Jorge Masvidal lands a flying knee this is all over!

OH MY GOD MASVIDAL STARCHES ASKREN IN 5 SECONDS!!!#UFC239 pic.twitter.com/uF6yZ7oKI4 — UFC (@ufc) July 7, 2019

BEN ASKREN JUST GOT MURDERED pic.twitter.com/sKE2rZHP18 — Knicks 2023 Champs (@ineedkicks45) July 7, 2019

Official UFC 239 Result: Jorge Masvidal def. Ben Askren vis KO

Who would you like to see fight Jorge Masvidal next following his win over Ben Askren at tonight’s UFC 239 event? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com July 6, 2019