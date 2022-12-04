x
Pros react after Sergei Pavlovich destroys Tai Tuivasa at UFC Orlando

Chris Taylor

Tonight’s UFC Orlando main card featured a key heavyweight contest between perennial division contenders Tai Tuivasa and Sergei Pavlovich.

Tuivasa (14-4 MMA) had entered the bout looking to rebound, this after suffering a knockout loss to Ciryl Gane in his most previous effort at UFC Paris. Prior to that setback, the Aussie had put together a five-fight winning streak, with all five victories coming by way of knockout.

Meanwhile, Sergei Pavlovich (16-1 MMA) had entered tonight’s contest sporting a four-fight winning streak, his most recent being a TKO victory over Derrick Lewis. The Russian’s lone career loss came at the hands of former Strikeforce and DREAM heavyweight champion, Alistair Overeem.

Tonight’s ‘Tuivasa vs. Pavlovich’ bout proved to be a one-sided affair. After a brief hug of respect to start the match, Sergei proceeded to unleash a flurry punches, one of which dropped the Aussie. Tuivasa got back to his feet only to be sat down again and some follow up ground and pound secured the stoppage.

Official UFC Result: Sergei Pavlovich def. Tai Tuivasa via TKO in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Tuivasa vs. Pavlovich’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Pavlovich defeating Tuivasa at UFC Orlando:

Who would you like to see Sergei Pavlovich fight next following his TKO victory over Tai Tuivasa at tonight’s UFC Orlando event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

