UFC Orlando Results: Rafael dos Anjos stops Bryan Barberena (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Orlando event is co-headlined by a welterweight contest featuring Rafael dos Anjos taking on Bryan Barberena.

Dos Anjos (31-14 MMA) will be returning to 170lbs following a 2-1 stint at lightweight. The former 155lbs champion is coming off a knockout loss to Rafael Fiziev in his most recent Octagon appearance.

Meanwhile, Bryan Barberena (18-8 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a TKO victory over former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler.

Round one of the UFC Orlando co-main event begins and Barberena misses with a low kick. He continues to press and lands a kick to the body. Rafael dos Anjos steps into the pocket with a right hand. ‘Bam Bam’ with a pair of kicks. ‘RDA’ shoots for a takedown. Bryan Barberena defends well but gets pressed up against the cage. Dos Anjos scores a trip takedown and gets to half guard position. He looks to pass to the full mount and does. He locks in an arm triangle and it is tight. The cage is preventing him from securing the finish. He needs to slide over the side of Barberena. ‘RDA’ with some big shots to the body no. ‘Bam Bam’ scrambles and gets back to half guard. Rafael dos Anjos with some punches and then look to lock up submission. He is searching for a rear-naked choke. Barberena avoids and looks to get back to his feet but the former lightweight champion won’t let him. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Orlando co-main event begins and Bryan Barberena comes out quickly. He lands a flurry and then forces the clinch. That is an interesting decision as ‘RDA’ appeared to have the advantage their last round. Dos Anjos breaks free and is instantly in on a takedown attempt. He forces ‘Bam Bam’ down to a knee. Barberena gets back up and continues to try and fend Rafael dos Anjos off. He does so for a bit, but eventually ‘RDA’ gets him down. He moves to half guard and begins landing shots to the body and head. Barberena gets back to full guard but that only lasts a few seconds. ‘RDA’ is now on his back and looking for the choke. He gets it. This one is all over!

RDA MAKES HISTORY WITH ANOTHER WIN AT #UFCORLANDO 👏 pic.twitter.com/A6ATN4TP5B — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 4, 2022

Official UFC Result: Rafael dos Anjos def. Bryan Barberena via submission in Round 2

