UFC Orlando Results: Sergei Pavlovich stops Tai Tuivasa in Round 1 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Orlando main card features a key heavyweight contest between perennial division contenders Tai Tuivasa and Sergei Pavlovich.

Tuivasa (14-4 MMA) will enter the bout looking to rebound, this after suffering a knockout loss to Ciryl Gane in his most recent effort at UFC Paris. Prior to that setback, the Aussie had put together a five-fight winning streak, with all five victories coming by way of knockout.

Meanwhile, Sergei Pavlovich (16-1 MMA) enters the contest sporting a four-fight winning streak, his most recent being a TKO victory over Derrick Lewis. The Russian’s lone career loss came at the hands of former Strikeforce and DREAM heavyweight champion, Alistair Overeem.

Round one of this heavyweight bout begins and the fighters hug as a show of respect. Pavlovich with some big shots early. He rocks the Aussie. Tuivasa goes down. Sergei is all over him he lands some huge punches on the ground and this one is all over! WOW!

Official UFC Result: Sergei Pavlovich def. Tai Tuivasa via TKO in Round 1

Who would you like to see Pavlovich fight next following his TKO victory over Tuivasa at tonight’s UFC Orlando event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!