Pros react after Rashad Evans defeats Gabriel Checco at Eagle FC 44

Former UFC champion Rashad Evans returned from a three and a half year hiatus to take on Gabriel Checco in tonight’s Eagle FC 44 co-headliner.

Evans (19-8-1 MMA) had retired from mixed martial arts back in June of 2018, this after suffering a first round knockout loss to Anthony Smith. That setback had marked Suga’s fifth in a row, as he had previously suffered losses to Sam Alvey, Daniel Kelly, Glover Teixeira and Ryan Bader inside of the Octagon.

Despite not having won a fight since scoring a TKO victory over Chael Sonnen at UFC 167 in November of 2013, Rashad Evans decided the time was right to make a comeback.

Gabriel Checco, meanwhile, had won two of his past three fights and was coming off a first-round TKO win over Simon Marini.

Tonight’s Eagle FC 44 co-main event went the full fifteen minutes. Rashad Evans utilized a grappling-heavy game plan to smother and control Gabriel Checco for the majority of the fight. After three rounds of action, ‘Suga’ was awarded a unanimous decision win. The victory marked his first in over eight years.

Official Result: Rashad Evans def. Gabriel Checco by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to Evans vs. Checco below:

UFC Hall of Famer Rashad Evans is about to compete for the first time since retiring in June 2018. He takes on Gabriel Checco at #EagleFC44. — Nick Baldwin (@NickBaldwinMMA) January 29, 2022

"Damn, is this really happening?"@SugaRashadEvans had a moment during his comeback fight at #EagleFC44 pic.twitter.com/VpFed0nLYr — Eagle Fight Club (@EagleFightClub) January 29, 2022

More reactions to Rashad Evans vs. Gabriel Checco:

Maybe they can bring back Ronda Rousey. If they allow women to fight. https://t.co/diAlHcsKWH — Campbell McLaren (@campbellcombate) January 29, 2022

So happy for @SugaRashadEvans winning his fight tonight. Congrats brother. — michael (@bisping) January 29, 2022

Couldn't be happier with Rashad Evans getting a win. Good for him man. #EagleFC44 — Josh Evanoff (@JoshEvanoff) January 29, 2022

