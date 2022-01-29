Eagle FC 44 Results: Sergei Kharitonov stops Tyrone Spong (Video)

Tonight’s Eagle FC 44 event in Miami is headlined by a heavyweight bout between Tyrone Spong and Sergei Kharitonov.

Spong (2-1 MMA) will be returning to mixed martial arts for the first time in almost nine years. The former GLORY champion last competed in MMA back in August of 2013, where he scored a decision victory over Angel DeAnda under the WSOF banner.

Meanwhile, Sergei Kharitonov (34-9 MMA) most recently competed this past November in Dubai, where he earned a first round TKO victory over fellow veteran Fabio Maldonado. ‘The Paratrooper’ has gone 3-1 over his past four fights overall, scoring finishes in all three of those victories.

Tonight’s Eagle FC 44 main event proved to be a one-sided affair. Kharitonov clearly did not want to gamble striking with Sprong and thus utilized his grappling skills to dominate the fight. After nearly finishing the fight in the opening round, the Russian veteran scored his desired finish in the second frame with some nasty ground and pound.

Check out the fight highlights below:

Short elbow from Kharitonov cuts Spong open early! #EagleFC44 pic.twitter.com/fLa4hWdjyY — Eagle Fight Club (@EagleFightClub) January 29, 2022

The Paratrooper drops HAMMERS on Spong and finishes him in round 2! #EagleFC44 pic.twitter.com/4KwK0CO6eS — Eagle Fight Club (@EagleFightClub) January 29, 2022

Official Eagle FC 44 Result: Sergei Kharitonov def. Tyrone Spong via TKO at 2:55 of Round 2

With the win, Kharitonov is now 4-1 in his past five fights. The 41-year-old should be able to make a quick turnaround if desired, as he took little to no damage this evening.

Who would you like to see Kharitonov fight next following his TKO victory over Tyrone Spong at tonight’s Eagle FC 44 event in Miami? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!