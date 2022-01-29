Eagle FC 44 Results: Rashad Evans defeats Gabriel Checco (Highlights)

Former UFC champion Rashad Evans ended his retirement to compete in tonight’s Eagle FC 44 co-main event opposite Gabriel Checco.

Evans (19-8-1 MMA) originally retired from mixed martial arts back in June of 2018, this after suffering a first round knockout loss to Anthony Smith. That setback had marked Suga’s fifth in a row, as he had previously suffered losses to Sam Alvey, Daniel Kelly, Glover Teixeira and Ryan Bader inside of the Octagon.

Despite not having won a fight since scoring a TKO victory over Chael Sonnen at UFC 167 in November of 2013, Rashad Evans decided the time was right for a comeback.

Gabriel Checco, meanwhile, has won two of his past three fights and is coming off a first-round TKO win over Simon Marini.

Tonight’s Eagle FC 44 co-main event begins and we start off with a bit of a feeling out process. Rashad Evans shoots in and scores a nice takedown. He lands in side control and begins working some ground and pound. Checco scrambles and is able to get back to half guard. He is looking for submission attempts but ‘Suga’ is doing a good job of defending. Good ground and pound now from the former UFC champion. Round one comes to an end.

Evans with the takedown early on the jiu-jitsu specialist!#EagleFC44 pic.twitter.com/hGtnhYS3jD — Eagle Fight Club (@EagleFightClub) January 29, 2022

Round two begins and Rashad Evans quickly takes Gabriel Checco back down to the canvas. Checco scrambles and then drops for a leg lock. Evans escapes the hold and puts his opponent in a crucifix. He is trying to finish this fight but Gabriel is able to break free from the position. He drops for another leg log attempt and this one appears to be deep. ‘Suga’ is doing a good job of defending. The horn sounds to end round two.

Evans reverses the leg lock and now has Checco in a crucifix! #EagleFC44 pic.twitter.com/HeY7lZFh8R — Eagle Fight Club (@EagleFightClub) January 29, 2022

The third and final round of the Eagle FC 44 co-main event begins and the fighters quickly engage in the clinch. Good knees to the body from both men. Rashad Evans scores a trip takedown and begins working from half guard. He controls the fight on the ground for the remainder of the round.

Official Result: Rashad Evans def. Gabriel Checco by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Who would you like to see Evans fight next following his victory over Checco at tonight’s Eagle FC 44 event in Miami? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!