Chael Sonnen offers Jon Jones SUG contract in midst of Twitter spat, ‘I tore your toe off. FACE IT’

Chael Sonnen and Jon Jones appear to still have their qualms despite settling things in the Octagon in 2013.

On Tuesday Jones fired back at Sonnen after the former middleweight’s jab at recent comments made by Jones and “birthing” some news. As a result, it led to “The American Gangster” retorting in a manner that included some personal references as well as a contract offer.

Now Jon, that was hurtful… pic.twitter.com/l5HaYYtMvb — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 25, 2021

You've got some grammar problems there, (former) Champ Spend a little less $ on Tequila and a little more on an editor — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 25, 2021

I beat you I tore your toe off FACE IT — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 25, 2021

You tried to play Chess against Dana White when you can't win at Checkers against Betty White. You're alone, bitter, & bored

Come grapple on SUG again

I gotchoo

$5K — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 25, 2021

Jon… Got your SUG contract here.

FedExing to you at the intersection of Irrelevant Ave and Obscurity St, Nowheresville, USA — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 25, 2021

Is it my fault my wife is hotter than the pics you had on the walls of your prison-cell? — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 26, 2021

I'd attack your wife….

But…..Y'ain't GOT one

I guess multiple rehab stints, arrests, and booking it after crashing into pregnant women don't exactly scream "marriage material", does it? — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 26, 2021

Submission Underground is Sonnen’s grappling promotion which just concluded its 23rd event this past Sunday. The second event was headlined by the matchup that never was, Jones vs. Dan Henderson. The 2016 match saw Jones submit “Hendo” via arm-triangle choke.

At UFC 159 in 2013, Jones finished Sonnen via first-round TKO.