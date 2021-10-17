Pros react after Norma Dumont defeats Aspen Ladd at UFC Vegas 40

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 40 event was headlined by a key women’s featherweight bout featuring Aspen Ladd taking on Norma Dumont.

Ladd (9-2 MMA) was slated to compete two weeks ago, but was ultimately removed from that card after missing weight for her fight against Macy Chiasson at 135lbs. The 26-year-old most previously competed in December of 2019, where she earned a third-round TKO victory over Yana Kunitskaya.

Meanwhile, Norma Dumont (7-1 MMA) had entered today’s UFC Vegas 40 headliner looking to earn her third straight win. The Brazilian had last competed back in May, where she picked up a split-decision victory over former title challenger Felicia Spencer.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 40 main event proved to be a rather uneventful affair. Norma Dumont seemingly won the opening three rounds of the fight by utilizing her jab. Aspen Ladd would eventually get things going in the late stages of round four, but her last ditch effort was not enough to sway any of the judges in attendance.

Official UFC Vegas 40 Result: Norma Dumont def. Aspen Ladd by unanimous decision (49-46 x2, 48-47)

Check out how the pros reacted to Ladd vs. Dumont below:

There's some low energy before the start of this fight 😂 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) October 17, 2021

Main event time — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) October 17, 2021

Aspen has the wrestling. Let’s see how this plays out! #UFCVegas40 — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) October 17, 2021

Main event………… — Henri Hooft (@henrihooft) October 17, 2021

This is ABUSE, what a douche — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) October 17, 2021

I feel like if you cut more than 30lbs to get to a weight class (exception of 205ers) you a fat ass bitch. #ufc — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) October 17, 2021

This guy is James Krause when you order from wish — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) October 17, 2021

I feel like this guy is coaching for the camera right now — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) October 17, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Norma Dumont defeating Aspen Ladd:

@Jwestgold15 would never speak to one of his male fighters the way he has to Aspen. Hate to see it. Been there before… — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) October 17, 2021

How y’all feel about that ‘coaching’ in the main event?! #ufc — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) October 17, 2021

She woulda done that without him it’s who she is. He will take credit for her win but never for her loss. Trust me she can only take so much of this abuse before it breaks her spirit. https://t.co/hDx7g9aDoU — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) October 17, 2021

You’re joking me right? Maybe the only reason she’s even starting slow is because of him. She is a FIGHTER and there’s only one thing holding her back. https://t.co/GKnpaIP7HU — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) October 17, 2021

