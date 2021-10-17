Pros react after Norma Dumont defeats Aspen Ladd at UFC Vegas 40

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 40 event was headlined by a key women’s featherweight bout featuring Aspen Ladd taking on Norma Dumont.

Ladd (9-2 MMA) was slated to compete two weeks ago, but was ultimately removed from that card after missing weight for her fight against Macy Chiasson at 135lbs. The 26-year-old most previously competed in December of 2019, where she earned a third-round TKO victory over Yana Kunitskaya.

Meanwhile, Norma Dumont (7-1 MMA) had entered today’s UFC Vegas 40 headliner looking to earn her third straight win. The Brazilian had last competed back in May, where she picked up a split-decision victory over former title challenger Felicia Spencer.

UFC Vegas 40: Aspen Ladd vs Norma Dumont

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 40 main event proved to be a rather uneventful affair. Norma Dumont seemingly won the opening three rounds of the fight by utilizing her jab. Aspen Ladd would eventually get things going in the late stages of round four, but her last ditch effort was not enough to sway any of the judges in attendance.

Official UFC Vegas 40 Result: Norma Dumont def. Aspen Ladd by unanimous decision (49-46 x2, 48-47)

