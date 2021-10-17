Bellator 268 Results: Brent Primus defeats Benson Henderson (Highlights)

A key lightweight contest between Benson Henderson and Brent Primus takes place on the main card of tonight’s Bellator 268 event in Phoenix.

Henderson (28-10 MMA), a former UFC champion, will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid this evening. ‘Bendo‘ suffered a unanimous decision loss to Jason Jackson in a welterweight contest his last time out.

Meanwhile, Brent Primus (10-2 MMA) will also be looking to rebound, this after suffering a controversial split decision loss to Islam Mamedov back in July. Prior to that setback, Primus had defeated Chris Bungard via first round submission at Bellator 240.

Round one begins was a back and forth affair. Brent Primus landed a big combination in the early stages of the round but Benson Henderson battled back nicely landing a good knee and some punches of his own. Overall it was a strong opening minutes for Primus who likely won the round 10-9.

Round two begins and Brent Primus comes forward with strikes. He lands a nice spinning back fist. Benson Henderson circles and then leaps into the pocket with a jab. The fighters clinch briefly and exchange knees. Henderson breaks free and lands a low kick. The lightweight standouts trade body kicks. Benson Henderson lands a nice punch. Primus counters with a hard inside low kick. He shoots in for a takedown. ‘Bendo’ defends by landing a knee but Primus continues to work for a takedown. The fighters battle against the cage. Brent Primus drags Benson Henderson to the floor and takes his back. He locks in a body triangle and begins working for a rear-naked choke. The former UFC champion stands up but Primus is still draped all over him. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round of this Bellator 268 lightweight fight begins and Brent Primus comes forward with some big kicks and punches to start. Benson Henderson returns fire with a nasty body kick and then a left hand, the latter of which drops Primus. The former Bellator champ jumps back to his feet and shoots for a takedown. He gets it. Henderson looks for a guillotine but Brent quickly escapes. After a wild scramble both men are back to their feet. Primus jumps on a guillotine. He drags ‘Bendo’ back down to the canvas and begins working from half guard. Benson gives up his back and Brent quickly gets to work on a choke attempt. Two minutes remain here in round three. Primus is back to work on a submission attempt. He has a body triangle and is working for a rear-naked choke. Benson Henderson is landing shots from off his back. Brent Primus now returns fire. He looks to flatten the former UFC champion out but Benson just stands back up. He tries to drop and buck Primus off of him but it doesn’t work. The bell sounds to end the fight.

Official Bellator 268 Result: Brent Primus def. Benson Henderson by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27 x2)

Who would you like to see Primus fight next following his victory over Henderson this evening in Phoenix? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!