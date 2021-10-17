UFC Vegas 40 Results: Norma Dumont defeats Aspen Ladd (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 40 event is headlined by a key women’s featherweight bout featuring Aspen Ladd taking on Norma Dumont.

Ladd (9-1 MMA) was supposed to fight two weeks ago, but was removed from that card after missing weight for her fight against Macy Chiasson at 135lbs. The 26-year-old most recently competed in December of 2019, where she earned a third-round TKO victory over Yana Kunitskaya.

Meanwhile, Norma Dumont (6-1 MMA) will enter today’s UFC Vegas 40 headliner looking to extend her current win streak to three in a row. The Brazilian last competed back in May, where she picked up a split-decision victory over former title challenger Felicia Spencer.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 40 main event begins and Norma Dumont lands a pair of jabs to get things started. Aspen Ladd swings and misses with a left hook. Dumont lands another jab up the middle. She follows that up with a right hand that misses. Ladd looks to counter but misses the mark with a left hand. Aspen is able to find a home for a left hook. Norma Dumont returns fire with a pair of straight punches. Both ladies appear happy to stand and trade for now. Dumont sticks and rips a jab. She throws another but this time Ladd blocks it. Aspen has really struggles to find her range early here. She has unofficially landed one strike thus far. She swings and misses with a left hand. She attempts another and this time she connects. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 40 main event begins and Norma Dumont is back to work with her jab. She’s thrown four thus far in the round and landed two. Aspen Ladd leaps in with a combination but nothing appears to land. Another jab scores for Dumont. She lands another before Ladd answers with a left hook. Aspen shoots in and presses Norma against the cage. She really needs a takedown here. Dumont is doing a good job of defending thus far. She circles out and is able to escape. She immediately gets back to work with her jab. Aspen Ladd thinks about a body kick but stops halfway. She goes high with a kick but misses terribly. Norma Dumont with another crisp jab. Thirty seconds remain in the round. Aspen looks to press forward but Norma keeps her at bay with the jab. The Brazilian lands a low kick and then a jab to close out round two.

Round three of the UFC Vegas 40 headliner begins and Aspen Ladd was told by her corner between rounds that she is down 2-0. She tries to start round three with some pressure but is immediately forced back by the jab of Norma Dumont. Ladd dives in on a takedown and that was not a good attempt. Dumont easily shakes her off and circles out. After eating another jab Aspen is back in on a takedown attempt. She is working hard for a single leg here but Dumont ultimately breaks free. Norma with a nice right hand over the top. Aspen Ladd attempts to force the clinch but Norma Dumont quickly reverses the position. She opts to break free from the clinch and the ladies exchange jabs to end the round.

Round four of the UFC Vegas 40 main event and Aspen Ladd comes out quickly with a right hand. She immediately shoots for a takedown and presses Norma Dumont against the fence. Ladd continues to work but Dumont appears to be defending well for now. She eventually breaks free from the clinch and gets back to work with her jab. Aspen attempts to push forward but eats a two-punch combination on her way inside. Dumont is just dishing out jabs. Aspen Ladd goes high with a kick and that appears to have connected. She rushes in with a flurry and presses Dumont against the cage. She looks for a takedown but Norma winds up tripping her and landing in top position. She begins working ground and pound from full guard. One minute remains in round four. More ground and pound from Dumont. Ladd scrambles and takes top position. She begins screaming and unloading punches and elbows. The horn sounds to end round four.

The fifth and final round of the UFC Vegas 40 headliner begins and Aspen Ladd was told between rounds that she needs a finish. She comes flying out and forces the clinch. She presses Dumont against the cage but Norma quickly reverses the position. Ladd regains dominant position and shoots for a single leg. The pair continue to battle for position and Ladd finds a home for an elbow. Three minutes remain now. Ladd with a left hand. She begins to land some knees to the thighs of Norma Dumont. The Brazilian seems happy to stand here and absorb these final few strikes. The horn sounds to end this snoozer.

Official UFC Vegas 40 Result: Norma Dumont def. Aspen Ladd by unanimous decision (49-46 x2, 48-47)

