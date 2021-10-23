Pros react after Marvin Vettori defeats Paulo Costa at UFC Vegas 41

By
Chris Taylor
-
Paulo Costa, Marvin Vettori

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 41 event was headlined by a light heavyweight bout featuring Paulo Costa taking on Marvin Vettori.

The former middleweight title challengers, Costa and Vettori, were originally supposed to collide at their natural fighting weight of 185lbs. However, earlier in the week ‘The Eraser’ revealed he would not be able to make weight for the contest and the bout was subsequently moved up to light heavyweight.

Paulo Costa (13-2 MMA) was returning to action this evening for the first time since suffering the first loss of his career, a TKO defeat to reigning middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya, back in September of 2020. Prior to that loss, the Brazilian bomber had gone 5-0 in the UFC, with all five of those wins coming by way of knockout.

Marvin Vettori, Paulo Costa
Image Credit: Screenshot UFC’s tweet.

Meanwhile, Marvin Vettori (18-5-1 MMA) had last competed at June’s UFC 263 event, where he too fell short in his bid to dethrone ‘The Last Stylebender’. Prior to suffering his second career defeat to Izzy, ‘The Italian Dream’ had reeled off five straight wins inside of the Octagon.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 41 main event proved to be a thrilling five round war. Marvin Vettori was able to get off the better volume throughout the twenty-five minute affair, but Paulo Costa landed some big shots and made a huge push in the final five minutes. After five rounds of heart-pounding action Vettori was awarded a much-deserved unanimous decision victory from the judges in attendance.

Official UFC Vegas 41 Result: Marvin Vettori def. Paulo Costa by unanimous decision (48-46 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to Costa vs Vettori below:

Post-fight reactions to __ defeating ___:

Who would you like to see Marvin Vettori fight next following his decision victory over Paulo Costa at tonight’s UFC Vegas 41 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM