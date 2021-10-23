UFC Vegas 41 Results: Marvin Vettori defeats Paulo Costa (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 41 event is headlined by a light heavyweight bout featuring Paulo Costa taking on Marvin Vettori.

The former middleweight title challengers, Costa and Vettori, were initially supposed to collide at their natural fighting weight of 185lbs. However, earlier this week ‘The Eraser’ revealed he would not be able to make weight for the contest and the bout was subsequently moved up to light heavyweight.

Paulo Costa (13-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering the first loss of his career, a TKO defeat to reigning middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya, back in September of 2020. Prior to that, the Brazilian bomber had gone 5-0 in the UFC, with all five wins coming by way of knockout.

Meanwhile, Marvin Vettori (17-5-1 MMA) last competed at June’s UFC 263 event, where he too fell short in his bid to dethrone ‘The Last Stylebender’. Prior to suffering his second career defeat to Izzy, ‘The Italian Dream’ had reeled off five straight wins inside of the Octagon.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 41 main event begins and Marvin Vettori quickly begins pushing the pace, forcing Paulo Costa onto his backfoot. ‘The Italian Dream’ is putting together punches and bunches. ‘The Eraser’ gets off the fence and fires off a pair of big shots, neither of which appeared to land. Vettori continues to land with frequency. Costa is already breathing heavy as the horn sounds to end round one.

The Italian Dream turning up the pace in round 1#UFCVegas41 @MarvinVettori pic.twitter.com/xFck9C0GU6 — UFC (@ufc) October 23, 2021

Round two of the UFC Vegas 41 headliner begins and Paulo Costa lands a huge head kick to start. Somehow Marvin Vettori managed to eat that and keeps coming forward. Costa with another good combination. He appears to have found his groove now. He connects with a big right. Vettori shoots in and scores a big takedown. The Brazilian manages to get back to his feet after landing an ‘accidental’ eye poke. The referee decides to take a point (the right call) and Paulo Costa is furious. He tries to argue but that isn’t going to work. The fight continues Costa connects with another good combination before the horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC Vegas 41 main event begins and Paulo Costa changes things up by going for a takedown. He gets it. Vettori attempts to scramble to his feet and ‘The Eraser’ looks for a guillotine. ‘The Italian Dream’ escapes the hold and we are back to standing. Marvin Vettori continues to utilize a strong pace and it seems be wearing on Costa now. The Brazilian is breathing heavy and having trouble keeping Vettori off him. The horn sounds to end a close round three.

Change of pace by Borrachinha as he goes for the takedown! #UFCVegas41 pic.twitter.com/6oRO3t1yz9 — UFC (@ufc) October 23, 2021

Round four of the UFC Vegas 41 main event begins and Paulo Costa comes out swinging head kicks. Both men appear happy to stand and trade big shots at this point. Costa goes to the body and Vettori answers with a strong flurry of punches upstairs. The Italian appears to be getting the better of things overall but this is still a great showing from Costa as well. A three punch combo lands for Vettori. ‘The Eraser’ is trying to line up a head kick but eats a huge left hand. Marvin Vettori flurries on him and then backs off to reset. He lands another good combination ending with a body kick before the horn sounds to end round four.

These guys are letting it fly in the 4th! #UFCVegas41 pic.twitter.com/AzGJVUI80b — UFC (@ufc) October 23, 2021

The fifth and final round of the UFC Vegas 41 main event begins and Paulo Costa goes to work with some heavy kicks to the rib cage of Marvin Vettori. The Brazilian likely needs a finish or a 10-8 round if wants to avoid a loss here. More body shots from Costa. He appears to be turning the tide in his favor here late. Vettori circles back and looks to reset. He is breathing heavily now and Paulo Costa rocks him with a head kick. More shots from ‘The Eraser’ before the horn ultimately sounds to end the fight.

Official UFC Vegas 41 Result: Marvin Vettori def. Paulo Costa by unanimous decision (48-46 x3)

