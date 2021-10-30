UFC 267 Results: Khamzat Chimaev stops Li Jingliang in Round 1 (Video)

Today’s UFC 267 event features the highly anticipated return of Khamzat Chimaev who meets Li Jingliang in a welterweight contest.

Chimaev (9-0 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since September of 2020, where he scored a sensational 18-second knockout win over Gerald Meerschaert (see that here). ‘Borz’ has gone a perfect 3-0 thus far in his UFC career, earning all three wins by way of stoppage.

Meanwhile, Li Jingliang (18-6 MMA) enters tonight’s UFC 267 event looking to build off the momentum of his incredible knockout of Santiago Ponzinibbio from back in January. ‘The Leech’ has gone 4-1 over his past five Octagon appearances, with his lone setback in that time coming to Neil Magny by way of decision.

Round one of this welterweight bout begins and Li Jingliang comes out firing. Khamzat Chimaev ducks under his strikes and shoots in to score an easy takedown. He immediately starts talking to Dana White while in top position. He moves to the back of his opponent and quickly locks in a fight-ending rear-naked choke. Wow!

Official UFC 267 Result: Khamzat Chimaev def. Li Jingliang via submission in Round 1

