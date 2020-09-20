UFC Vegas 11 Results: Khamzat Chimaev KO’s Gerald Meerschaert (Video)

A highly anticipated middleweight bout between Khamzat Chimaev and Gerald Meerschaert takes place on tonight’s UFC Vegas 11 main card.

Chimaev will be looking to extend his undefeated record to 9-0 with a victory over Meerschaert this evening. The Swedish prospect is coming off a first-round TKO victory over Rhys McKee in his most recent effort this past July.

As for Gerald Meerschaert (31-13 MMA), the Wisconsin native suffered a TKO setback to Ian Heinisch in his most recent Octagon appearance at UFC 250. Prior to the loss, Meerschaert was coming off a sensational submission win over Deron Winn at UFC 248.

Round one begins and Khamzat Chimaev comes out quickly with a hard low kick. He throws a massive right hand and Gerald Meerschaert is out cold. WOW!

Official UFC Vegas 11 Result: Khamzat Chimaev def. Gerald Meerschaert via KO in Round 1

Who would you like to see Chimaev fight next following his KO victory over Meerschaert this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on September 19, 2020