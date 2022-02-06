Pros react after Julian Erosa defeats Steven Peterson at UFC Vegas 47

By
Chris Taylor
-
Julian Erosa, Steven Peterson, UFC Vegas 47
Julian Erosa def. Steven Peterson at UFC Vegas 47

Featherweight fighters Julian Erosa and Steven Peterson kicked off tonight’s UFC Vegas 47 main card lineup.

Peterson had missed weight for the contest (149lbs) and was thus forced to forfeit 30% of his fight purse to Erosa.

Julian Erosa (27-9 MMA) entered the contest looking to build off his September submission victory over Charles Jourdain. ‘Juicy J’ had gone 3-1 inside of the Octagon prior to tonight’s matchup.

Meanwhile, Steven Peterson (19-10 MMA) was looking to extend his current win streak to three in a row this evening. ‘Ocho’ was coming off wins over Chase Hooper and Martin Bravo in his most previous efforts.

Tonight’s Erosa vs. Peterson matchup proved to be fifteen minutes of chaotic madness. The featherweight fighters went to absolute war exchanging wild and unorthodox strikes throughout the three round contest. While it was not the most technical fight, it was the blood and guts war that fight fans love.

In the end, it was Julian Erosa winning the fight by way of a split decision ruling from the judges in attendance.

Official UFC Vegas 47 Result: Julian Erosa def. Steven Peterson (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Check out how the pros reacted to Erosa vs. Peterson below:

Who would you like to see Julian Erosa fight next following his thrilling split decision victory over Steven Peterson this evening? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR