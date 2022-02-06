Pros react after Julian Erosa defeats Steven Peterson at UFC Vegas 47

Featherweight fighters Julian Erosa and Steven Peterson kicked off tonight’s UFC Vegas 47 main card lineup.

Peterson had missed weight for the contest (149lbs) and was thus forced to forfeit 30% of his fight purse to Erosa.

Julian Erosa (27-9 MMA) entered the contest looking to build off his September submission victory over Charles Jourdain. ‘Juicy J’ had gone 3-1 inside of the Octagon prior to tonight’s matchup.

Meanwhile, Steven Peterson (19-10 MMA) was looking to extend his current win streak to three in a row this evening. ‘Ocho’ was coming off wins over Chase Hooper and Martin Bravo in his most previous efforts.

Tonight’s Erosa vs. Peterson matchup proved to be fifteen minutes of chaotic madness. The featherweight fighters went to absolute war exchanging wild and unorthodox strikes throughout the three round contest. While it was not the most technical fight, it was the blood and guts war that fight fans love.

In the end, it was Julian Erosa winning the fight by way of a split decision ruling from the judges in attendance.

Official UFC Vegas 47 Result: Julian Erosa def. Steven Peterson (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Check out how the pros reacted to Erosa vs. Peterson below:

That was a hell of a fight!! — Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) February 6, 2022

HOLY S*** WHAT A FIGHT!!! #UFCVegas47 — Gerald Meerschaert (@The_Real_GM3) February 6, 2022

Animals. I love it #UFCVegas47 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) February 6, 2022

This fight is WILD! Peterson back into the fight now. Erosa has to be more defensively responsible in this 3rd RD and he should win this. #UFCVegas47 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 6, 2022

Back and forth action #UFCVegas47 Tá lá e cá #UFCnoCombate 👊👊👊 — Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) February 6, 2022

Wow what a fight!!!! #UFCVegas47 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) February 6, 2022

These boys are going crazy!!! Erosa and Peterson are fricking nuts. Fireworks 🔥🔥🔥 @ufc Fight Night — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) February 6, 2022

Give these boys fight of the night 🔥🔥 Erosa never stepped back, Peterson has so much heart #UFCVegas47 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 6, 2022

Juice is straight savage. I fucking love this guy man… kill or be killed #UFCVegas47 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) February 6, 2022

