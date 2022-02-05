Video | Denys Bondar suffers nasty arm injury at UFC Vegas 47

A flyweight bout between Denys Bondar and Malcolm Gordon kicked off today’s UFC Vegas 47 event.

The highly anticipated matchup has Denys looking keep his finish streak alive, as he has currently won all 16 of his bouts via stoppage.

Round one of this UFC Vegas 47 flyweight bout begins and a good combination from Gordon clips Bondar. Denys absorbs the shots and shoots in for a takedown. He gets it. Gordon looking for the armbar here. Denys attempts to scramble. The fight is over. Oh my, arms are not supposed to bend like that.

Check out the nasty post-fight footage of Denys Bondar’s injured arm below:

THAT's how you open the show!! @MALCOLM_X_MMA wasted NO TIME getting the finish 💪 #UFCVegas47 pic.twitter.com/jrul3OD28R — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) February 5, 2022

Official UFC Vegas 47 Result: Gordon def. Bondar via submission (technical) at 1:22 of Round 1

Today’s UFC event is headlined by a middleweight contest featuring Jack Hermansson taking on Sean Strickland.

Hermansson (22-6 MMA) most recently competed back in May, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over highly touted prospect Edmen Shahbazyan. That win was preceded by a loss to Marvin Vettori in December of 2020.

Meanwhile, Sean Strickland (24-3 MMA) will enter the UFC Vegas 47 main event sporting a five-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Uriah Hall.

Tonight’s event is co-headlined by another middleweight matchup featuring Nick Maximov taking on Punahele Soriano.

BJPENN.com will keep you updated on the condition of Denys Bondar as reports become available from UFC officials. The latest report stated that Bondar was being transferred to hospital for medical review.