UFC Vegas 47 Results: Sean Strickland defeats Jack Hermansson (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 47 event is headlined by a key middleweight bout featuring Jack Hermansson taking on Sean Strickland.

Hermansson (22-6 MMA) most recently competed back in May, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over highly touted prospect Edmen Shahbazyan. That win was preceded by a loss to Marvin Vettori in December of 2020.

Meanwhile, Sean Strickland (24-3 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 47 main event sporting a five-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Uriah Hall. The controversial American has not tasted defeat since May of 2018, when he was stopped by Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos in a welterweight contest.

Round one begins and Jack Hermansson lands a low kick. Sean Strickland replies with a jab up the middle. He lands another. Hermansson replies with one of his own. Both men seem happy to trade left hands early. ‘The Joker’ goes low with a kick. He shoots in for a takedown but Strickland defends and lands a knee against the cage. The fighters break free of the clinch and Sean is quickly back to work with his jab. Good low kicks from both men. Hermansson lands another. Strickland leads in with a left that lands. He scores another. Jack Hermansson fires back with a low kick. One minute remains. Sean Strickland looks for an overhand right but misses. He doubles up on his left jab. Hermansson with a flurry that misses but he lands a low kick. Strickland with another jab. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 47 main event begins and Jack Hermansson gets back to work with his low kicks. He leaps in with a combination but nothing lands clean. He has definitely picked up the pace here in round two. Sean Strickland with a couple of good lefts and then ‘The Joker’ responds with a nice three-strike combination. Hermansson with a low kick. He shoots in for a takedown but it is not there. Strickland goes to the body with a hook. This is a very competitive fight early. Sean Strickland lands a nice kick to the body. He follows that up with a sharp left. Another kick. He drops Hermansson with a right hand just as the horn sounds to end round two.

BIG DROP TO END THE ROUND! 😳 The #UFCVegas47 main event keeps rolling on @ESPNPlus. pic.twitter.com/Vzryv4MEbz — UFC (@ufc) February 6, 2022

Round three of the UFC Vegas 47 headliner begins and Sean Strickland is immediately back to work with his left hand. Jack Hermansson is attempting to press the action but he is getting caught clean coming in. He feints and lands a nice left. Strickland smiles and hits him with a jab. Another left hook attempt from ‘The Joker’ but this one misses. He shoots in for a takedown but it is easily shrugged off by the American. Hermansson goes to the body with a right hand. He lands a low kick. Strickland counters with a left jab. He lands another. The horn sounds to end round three.

Round four of the UFC Vegas 47 headliner begins and Jack Hermansson is quickly in on a takedown attempt. He is deeper than any of his previous attempts but still is not able to get the fight to the floor. Sean Strickland breaks free from the cage and lands a jab. Another left now from Strickland. ‘The Joker’ counters with a right hand over the top. Both men land low kicks. Strickland continues to just land his jab at will. He snaps a front kick into the ribs of Hermansson. The fighters exchange lefts to end the round.

The fifth and final round begins and Jack Hermansson will need a finish if he wants to walk out of here with a win. ‘The Joker’ is attempting to press the action early but he keeps walking into that left hand of Sean Strickland. Hermansson lands a superman punch. That was one of his better strikes of the fight. He is definitely outpointing Strickland in this round, but he still almost certainly needs a finish. He gets Sean up against the cage but despite a huge effort cannot get the fight to the ground. Under a minute remains now. The fighters start swinging punches for the final few seconds. The horn sounds to end the contest.

SWINGING IN THE MIDDLE TO END IT ON ESPN+!!!! #UFCVegas47 pic.twitter.com/No6FtPYFDQ — UFC (@ufc) February 6, 2022

Official UFC Vegas 47 Result: Sean Strickland def. Jack Hermansson by split decision (49-46, 47-48, 49-46)

Who would you like to see Strickland fight next following his decision victory over Hermansson this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!