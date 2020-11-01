Pros react after Greg Hardy TKO’s Maurice Greene at UFC Vegas 12

A heavyweight contest between Maurice Greene and Greg Hardy took place on the main card of tonight’s UFC Vegas 12 event.

Greene (9-4 MMA) recently snapped a two-fight losing skid by scoring a submission win over Gian Villante back in June. ‘The Crochet Boss‘ has gone 4-2 under the UFC banner thus far in his career, which includes a TKO victory over Junior Albini.

As for Greg Hardy (6-2 MMA), the former NFL star is coming off a win over Yorgan de Castro in his most recent Octagon appearance at UFC 249. Prior to that, ‘The Prince of War’ had suffered a unanimous decision setback to perennial division contender Alexander Volkov.

Tonight’s Hardy vs. Greene contest proved to be a one-sided affair. Greg Hardy nearly finished the contest early in round one after scoring a knockdown, but a gritty Greene was able to survive. Round two proved to be more of the same. However, after scoring his second knockdown of the fight, Hardy was quick to finish Greene off with ground and pound.

Official UFC Vegas 12 Result: Greg Hardy def. Maurice Greene via TKO in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to Hardy defeating Greene below:

Love that Greene wears green. Happy Halloween! #UFCVegas15 #ufcvegas — Felicia The FeeNom Spencer (@FeeNom479) November 1, 2020

I hate Greg Hardy’s eyes #Ufcvegas — Katlyn Chookagian (@blondefighter) November 1, 2020

And to think, that fight was almost cancelled 2 hours ago… congrats @GregHardyJr — malki kawa (@malkikawa) November 1, 2020

Get him his inhaler!!! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 1, 2020

Who would you like to see Greg Hardy fight next following his TKO victory over Maurice Greene this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 31, 2020