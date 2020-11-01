UFC Vegas 12 Results: Greg Hardy TKO’s Maurice Greene (Highlights)

A heavyweight contest between Maurice Greene and Greg Hardy takes place on the main card of tonight’s UFC Vegas 12 event.

Greene (9-4 MMA) recently snapped a two-fight losing skid by scoring a submission win over Gian Villante back in June. ‘The Crochet Boss‘ has gone 4-2 under the UFC banner thus far in his career, which includes a TKO victory over Junior Albini.

As for Greg Hardy (6-2 MMA), the former NFL star is coming off a win over Yorgan de Castro in his most recent Octagon appearance at UFC 249. Prior to that, ‘The Prince of War’ had suffered a unanimous decision setback to perennial division contender Alexander Volkov.

Round one begins and the fighters touch gloves. Greene with a low kick. Hardy returns fire with one of his own. He lands big right hand and Maurice Greene goes down. Greg Hardy is on him immediately with hammer fists. Greene attempts to scramble to hit feet but Hardy keeps him down. ‘The Prince of War’ with some big ground and pound. The action begins to slow. Hardy postures up and lands a massive elbow. That was nasty. Maurice Greene scrambles again and this time is able to get back to his feet. He lands a low kick as Hardy swings and misses with a right. Greg continues to press the action. He lands a kick to the body. Greene misses with a high kick. Hardy with a jab to the body. He lands a nice jab followed by a low kick. Another heavy low kick lands for Hardy. Greene paws with his jab. Hardy with a low kick and then a jab that falls short. Maurice Greene with a nice combination to end the opening round.

Round two begins and Greene swings and misses with a big right hand. Greg Hady with another heavy low kick. He backs up and then puts Greene down with a big right hand. Massive ground and pound from the former NFL star. This one is all over! WOW!

Official UFC Vegas 12 Result: Greg Hardy def. Maurice Greene via TKO in Round 2

Who would you like to see Greg Hardy fight next following his victory over Maurice Greene this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

