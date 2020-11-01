UFC Vegas 12 Results: Bryce Mitchell defeats Andre Fili (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 12 co-headliner features a key featherweight battle between perennial division contenders Andre Fili and Bryce Mitchell.

Fili (21-7 MMA) will enter UFC Vegas 12 looking to build on the momentum of his recent split-decision victory over Charles Jourdain. ‘Touchy‘ has gone 3-1 over his past four Octagon appearances, with his lone loss in that time coming to Sodiq Yusuff by decision.

Meanwhile, Bryce Mitchell (13-0 MMA) will be looking to keep his perfect record intact when he squares off with Fili this evening. ‘Thug Nasty’ was most recently seen in action at UFC 249, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Charles Rosa.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 12 co-main event begins and Bryce Mitchell lands a low kick. He shoots in on a single leg and scores an early takedown. Fili is looking explode but can’t get back to his feet. Mitchell is looking to move to full mount. Andre Fili scrambles and gets back up but is immediately dragged back down by Mitchell. ‘Thug Nasty’ moves to half guard. He tries to get to side control but Fili is able to scramble back up to his feet. Bryce Mitchell dives on a takedown and gets it. He begins landing ground and pound from the full guard of Andre Fili. The Texas native has been just relentless so far. He move to the back of Fili and then takes full mount. Just under two minutes remain in the round. Big punches from Bryce Mitchell now. He lands a hard hammer fist. Andre Fili scrambles back up to his feet but once again that does not last long. Mitchell with another late takedown to end the opening round.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 12 co-main event begins and Bryce Mitchell lands a nice left hand and then shoots in for a takedown. Andre Fili defends the shot and then lands a left hook. Both men with good punches from in the pocket. Mitchell with a left hand over the top. Fili lands a flying knee and Bryce is backing up. Andre sees his opponent is hurt and begins to go on the hunt. He lands a nice body shot and then a right hand. Mitchell fives for a takedown and ends up pressing Andre Fili against the cage. The California native breaks free from the clinch and unloads a left hand. He follows that up with a good right over the top. Bryce Mitchell dives for a takedown attempt and once again forces Fili against the cage. He scores a trip takedown and immediately moves to full mount. Andre gets back to half guard with just over one minute remaining in the round.

Official UFC Vegas 12 Result: Bryce Mitchell def. Andre Fili by decision

Who would you like to see Mitchell fight next following his victory over Fili this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 31, 2020