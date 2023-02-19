Pros react after Erin Blanchfield submits Jessica Andrade at UFC Vegas 69

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 69 event was headlined by a women’s flyweight bout featuring Jessica Andrade taking on Erin Blanchfield.

Blanchfield (11-1 MMA) was originally slated to meet Taila Santos (19-2 MMA) in tonight’s headliner. However, Santos was forced to withdraw from the contest last week, and thankfully Jessica Andrade (24-10 MMA) agreed to step in on short-notice and fill the void.

Blanchfield was returning for the first time since scoring an impressive first-round submission win over Molly McCann in November at UFC 281. That victory improved Blanchfield’s win streak to seven in a row, with four of those wins coming inside the Octagon.

Meanwhile, former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade had last competed at January’s UFC 283 event, where she scored lopsided unanimous decision win over Lauren Murphy. The Brazilian had gone 4-1 since moving up to flyweight, with her lone loss in that time coming against reigning 125lbs queen Valentina Shevchenko.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 69 main event proved to be a coming out party for Erin Blanchfield. The 23-year-old went toe-to-toe with the hard-hitting Brazilian for the first five minutes of the contest. Then in round two, Blanchfield was able to score an early takedown and quickly proceeded to take the back of the former strawweight champion. She proceeded to lock-up a rear-naked choke which forced Andrade to tapout.

Official UFC Vegas 69 Result: Erin Blanchfield def. Jessica Andrade via submission in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Andrade vs. Blanchfield’ below:

This could be a wild upset, Erin Blanchfield is the future of MMA but it’s not to discredit Jessica Andrade because that woman is as bad as they come! The question is will it be too soon for Erin? Excited for this fight! #Ufcfightnight @ufc — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) February 19, 2023

If you would have told me before this fight that Blanchfield could hang with Andrade on the feet, I would not have believed you. 10-9 Blanchfield after one, but this is just getting started. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 19, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Erin Blanchfield defeating Jessica Andrade at UFC Vegas 69:

Wow! Congrats Erin. Amazing performance on a former champ #UFCVegas69 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) February 19, 2023

ERIN BLANCHFIELD!! With the 2nd RD submission! #UFCVegas69 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 19, 2023

Title shot. Cold-blooded. Congrats, Erin Blanchfield! Whoa. — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) February 19, 2023

That performance is worthy of a title shot over the Shevchenko/Grasso winner. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 19, 2023

Who would you like to see Erin Blanchfield fight next following her submission victory over Jessica Andrade this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!