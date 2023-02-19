x
Home » MMA News » UFC » Pros react after Erin Blanchfield submits Jessica ...
MMA NewsErin BlanchfieldJessica AndradeUFCUFC Vegas 69

Pros react after Erin Blanchfield submits Jessica Andrade at UFC Vegas 69

Chris Taylor

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 69 event was headlined by a women’s flyweight bout featuring Jessica Andrade taking on Erin Blanchfield.

Blanchfield (11-1 MMA) was originally slated to meet Taila Santos (19-2 MMA) in tonight’s headliner. However, Santos was forced to withdraw from the contest last week, and thankfully Jessica Andrade (24-10 MMA) agreed to step in on short-notice and fill the void.

Blanchfield was returning for the first time since scoring an impressive first-round submission win over Molly McCann in November at UFC 281. That victory improved Blanchfield’s win streak to seven in a row, with four of those wins coming inside the Octagon.

Meanwhile, former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade had last competed at January’s UFC 283 event, where she scored lopsided unanimous decision win over Lauren Murphy. The Brazilian had gone 4-1 since moving up to flyweight, with her lone loss in that time coming against reigning 125lbs queen Valentina Shevchenko.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 69 main event proved to be a coming out party for Erin Blanchfield. The 23-year-old went toe-to-toe with the hard-hitting Brazilian for the first five minutes of the contest. Then in round two, Blanchfield was able to score an early takedown and quickly proceeded to take the back of the former strawweight champion. She proceeded to lock-up a rear-naked choke which forced Andrade to tapout.

Official UFC Vegas 69 Result: Erin Blanchfield def. Jessica Andrade via submission in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Andrade vs. Blanchfield’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Erin Blanchfield defeating Jessica Andrade at UFC Vegas 69:

Who would you like to see Erin Blanchfield fight next following her submission victory over Jessica Andrade this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous articleUFC Vegas 69 Results: Erin Blanchfield stops Jessica Andrade in Round 2 (Video)
Next articleUFC Vegas 69 Bonus Report: Erin Blanchfield one of four fighters to take home $50k

BJPENN.COM is your premier source for all MMA News. We serve you with the latest breaking news, exclusive fighter interviews, videos and more. It is also the home of 2X UFC Hall of Fame Champion. BJ "The Prodigy" Penn. After a decade of on-line operation BJP has evolved into the most reliable destination for all of your MMA needs.

Get In Touch

contact@bjpenn.com

Advertise

advertise@bjpenn.com

2023 BJ Penn Enterprises Privacy Policy