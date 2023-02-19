UFC Vegas 69 Results: Erin Blanchfield stops Jessica Andrade in Round 2 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 69 event is headlined by a women’s flyweight bout featuring Jessica Andrade taking on Erin Blanchfield.

Blanchfield (10-1 MMA) was originally slated to meet Taila Santos (19-2 MMA) in tonight’s headliner. However, Santos was forced to withdraw from the contest last week, and thankfully Jessica Andrade (24-9 MMA) agreed to step in on short-notice and fill the void.

Blanchfield is fresh off her first-round submission win over Molly McCann in November at UFC 281. That victory improved Blanchfield’s current winning streak to seven in a row, with four of those wins coming inside the Octagon.

Meanwhile, former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade last competed at January’s UFC 283 event, where she scored lopsided unanimous decision win over Lauren Murphy. The Brazilian has gone 4-1 since moving up to flyweight, with her lone loss in that time coming against reigning 125lbs queen Valentina Shevchenko.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 69 main event begins and Erin Blanchfield lands a jab. Jessica Andrade with a hard low kick. Blachfield counters with a right. Another low kick from Andrade. Erin forces the clinch and pushes Jessica against the cage. Andrade breaks free from the position and circles out. Blanchfield appears very confident on her feet. She is standing and trading with Andrade early on here. Erin with a good jab. She slips a big right from Andrade and lands a good counter punch. Jessica charges forward with a flurry but winds up getting countered again. Erin looks terrific early on. She continues to pop her jab in the face of the former strawweight champion. Jessica Andrade lands a big right hand. Blanchfield returns fire and then forces the clinch. She looks for a takedown but Andrade is able to keep the fight standing. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 69 main event begins and Erin Blanchfield seems willing to stand and trade with Jessica Andrade. Good punches from both ladies. Andrade steps into the pocket and Blanchfield gets the takedown. She immediately passes to side control. She moves for a rear-naked choke and locks it in. This one is all over. WOW!

ERIN BLANCHFIELD IS THE REAL DEAL 😤@Blanchfield_MMA submits Jessica Andrade in R2 of our #UFCVegas60 main event! pic.twitter.com/JKucj9X1Xl — UFC (@ufc) February 19, 2023

Official UFC Vegas 69 Result: Erin Blanchfield def. Jessica Andrade via submission at 1:37 of Round 2

