Pros react after Dustin Poirier submits Michael Chandler at UFC 281

Tonight’s UFC 281 main card lineup featured a key lightweight bout between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler.

Poirier (29-7 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a submission loss to Charles Oliveira in a fight for the promotions vacant lightweight title at UFC 269. Prior to that setback, ‘The Diamond’ was riding a three-fight winning streak, which included two TKO victories over Conor McGregor.

As for Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA), ‘Iron’ had most previously competed at May’s 274 event, where he scored a highlight reel knockout of Tony Ferguson (see that here). Prior to that victory, the former Bellator champion was coming off losses to Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira respectively.

Tonight’s ‘Poirier vs. Chandler’ contest resulted in a thrilling back and forth affair. Michael Chandler had a strong opening to round one but ended up getting dropped by Chandler in the final moments. Round two was dominated by the former Bellator champion, who controlled and battered ‘The Diamond’ on the canvas. Then, in round three, Chandler scored a big takedown but was quickly reversed by Poirier. Dustin took Mike’s back and secured a rear-naked choke for the finish.

Official UFC 281 Result: Dustin Poirier def. Michael Chandler via submission in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Poirier vs. Chandler’ below:

As @StuartScott would say, @DustinPoirier is as cool as the other side of the pillow. Stellar performance. #UFC281 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) November 13, 2022

That fight was everything we thought it would be and more 😳👏🏿 Chandler is built different #ufc281 @DustinPoirier @MikeChandlerMMA — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) November 13, 2022

This sport is so wild!! I’m in disbelief of that back and forth performance from these warriors! Congrats to the Diamond!! #UFC281 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 13, 2022

Not gonna lie I didn’t see that fight ending in a sub! What a war! Congrats @DustinPoirier #UFC281 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) November 13, 2022

Congratulations Dustin

It was amazing fight 👏 — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) November 13, 2022

