x
asdvertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below
Home » MMA News » UFC » Pros react after Dustin Poirier submits Michael Ch...
MMA NewsDustin PoirierMichael ChandlerUFCUFC 281

Pros react after Dustin Poirier submits Michael Chandler at UFC 281

Chris Taylor

Tonight’s UFC 281 main card lineup featured a key lightweight bout between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler.

Poirier (29-7 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a submission loss to Charles Oliveira in a fight for the promotions vacant lightweight title at UFC 269. Prior to that setback, ‘The Diamond’ was riding a three-fight winning streak, which included two TKO victories over Conor McGregor.

- Advertisement -

As for Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA), ‘Iron’ had most previously competed at May’s 274 event, where he scored a highlight reel knockout of Tony Ferguson (see that here). Prior to that victory, the former Bellator champion was coming off losses to Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira respectively.

Tonight’s ‘Poirier vs. Chandler’ contest resulted in a thrilling back and forth affair. Michael Chandler had a strong opening to round one but ended up getting dropped by Chandler in the final moments. Round two was dominated by the former Bellator champion, who controlled and battered ‘The Diamond’ on the canvas. Then, in round three, Chandler scored a big takedown but was quickly reversed by Poirier. Dustin took Mike’s back and secured a rear-naked choke for the finish.

- Advertisement -

Official UFC 281 Result: Dustin Poirier def. Michael Chandler via submission in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Poirier vs. Chandler’ below:

- Advertisement -

Who would you like to see Dustin Poirier fight next following his submission victory over Michael Chandler this evening in New York City? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
- Advertisement -
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous articleUFC 281 Results: Dustin Poirier stops Michael Chandler (Video)
Next articleUFC 281 Results: Weili Zhang stops Carla Esparza in Round 2 (Video)

BJPENN.COM is your premier source for all MMA News. We serve you with the latest breaking news, exclusive fighter interviews, videos and more. It is also the home of 2X UFC Hall of Fame Champion. BJ "The Prodigy" Penn. After a decade of on-line operation BJP has evolved into the most reliable destination for all of your MMA needs.

Get In Touch

contact@bjpenn.com

Advertise

advertise@bjpenn.com

2022 BJ Penn Enterprises Privacy Policy