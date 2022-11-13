UFC 281 Results: Dustin Poirier stops Michael Chandler (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 281 main card features a key lightweight bout between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler.

Poirier (28-7 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a submission loss to Charles Oliveira in a fight for the promotions vacant lightweight title at UFC 269. Prior to that setback, ‘The Diamond’ was riding a three-fight winning streak, which included two TKO victories over Conor McGregor.

As for Michael Chandler (23-7 MMA), ‘Iron’ was last seen in action at May’s 274 event, where he scored a highlight reel knockout of Tony Ferguson (see that here). Prior to that victory, the former Bellator champion was coming off losses to Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira respectively.

Round one of this lightweight contest begins and Michael Chandler comes out quickly with a low kick. Dustin Poirier circles to his right looking to land a counter. He throws a low kick that misses. Chandler leaps in with a straight right. He lands three big body kicks. He shoots for a takedown but pulls up and lands a left hook. Another hard low kick from Chandler but this time it is checked. Poirier leaps in with a left but Chandler responds with a three-punch combination. A big right hand gets through for Chandler. Poirier appears to be rocked. More shots from ‘Iron Mike’. Dustin Poirier gets off the fence and lands a good punch. Another big flurry from Michael Chandler. ‘The Diamond’ connects with a right hook. Huge shots from Chandler now. He rocks Poirier and takes him down to the canvas. He passes to half guard and looks for a kimura. Poirier escapes and looks to stand back up. Chandler takes his back but Dustin quickly shakes him off. Less than a minute remains in the opening round. Another huge takedown from Chandler. Poirier scrambles up and attacks with a combination. Huge shots from both men. Poirier drops Chandler. ‘Iron Mike; is back up but Poirier is all over him. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Dustin Poirier lands a straight left. Michael Chandler comes forward with a flurry. He lands a huge takedown. Poirier looks for a triangle, but ‘Iron Mike’ escapes and takes his back. Chandler is looking for a rear-naked choke. He gets it sunk in. It looked like Dustin might have tapped there. Poirier escapes the hold. Michael moves to a neck crank. ‘The Diamond’ scrambles to full guard. Michael Chandler with some big shots. The referee warns about the back of the head. More huge shots from the former Bellator champion.

The third and final round of this fight begins and Dustin Poirier swings and misses with an overhand right. He lands a follow up low kick. A left hand gets through for the former interim champion. Michael Chandler dives in on a takedown and gets it. Dustin Poirier reverses the position and takes the back. He locks in a rear-naked choke and this one is all over.

THE DIAMOND GETS IT DONE IN AN INSTANT CLASSIC 💎 #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/56vHlHqfaI — UFC (@ufc) November 13, 2022

Official UFC 281 Result: Dustin Poirier def. Michael Chandler via submission in Round 2

Who would you like to see Poirier fight next following his submission victory over Chandler this evening in New York City? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

