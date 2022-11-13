UFC 281 Results: Weili Zhang stops Carla Esparza in Round 2 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 281 event is co-headlined by a women’s strawweight title fight featuring Carla Esparza taking on Weili Zhang.
Esparza (19-7 MMA) recaptured the 115lbs title at May’s UFC 274 event, scoring a split-decision win over Rose Namajunas. That victory served as ‘The Cookie Monster’s’ sixth in a row, a streak which has seen her defeat the likes of Yan Xiaonan, Marina Rodriguez, Michelle Waterson and Alexa Grasso.
Meanwhile, Weili Zhang (23-3 MMA) was most recently seen in action at June’s UFC 275 event, where she scored a nasty knockout victory over Joanna Jędrzejczyk. That win snapped a two-fight losing skid for the Chinese standout, as Zhang had previously suffered back-to-back losses to Rose Namajunas.
Round one of the UFC 281 co-main event begins and Weili Zhang gets off to a quick start. She lands a good combination. Carla Esparza answers with a straight right. Zhang is in on a takedown. Esparza sweeps her and takes top position. Good shots from Esparza. Weili looks for a an armbar. She winds up sweeping and takes Esparza’s back. The champion escapes a submission attempt and rolls into full guard. She lands some good shots but then opts to let Weili Zhang back up. The Chinese standout gets a late takedown and lands some decent shots to close out the round.
Round two of the UFC 281 co-main event begins and Weili Zhang lands a pair of shots. She gets the fight to the ground and locks up a crucifix. She moves to a choke hold and this looks tight. Carla Esparza taps and we have a new champion.
Official UFC 281 Result: Weili Zhang def. Carla Esparza via submission in Round 2
Who would you like to see Zhang fight next following her submission victory over Esparza this evening in New York City? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!