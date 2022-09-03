Pros react after Ciryl Gane KO’s Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris

Today’s UFC Paris event was headlined by a key heavyweight contest featuring Ciryl Gane taking on Tai Tuivasa.

Gane (11-1 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering his first career loss as a professional to Francis Ngannou at UFC 270 in a bout for the promotions undisputed heavyweight title. Prior to that setback, ‘Bon Ton’ had gone a perfect 7-0 inside of the Octagon.

Meanwhile, Tai Tuivasa (14-4 MMA) had entered today’s UFC Paris main event sporting a 5 fight winning streak, his latest being a second round knockout victory over Derrick Lewis. The hard-hitting Aussie has won all five of his most recent bouts by way of KO.

Today’s heavyweight headliner proved to be a wild back and forth affair. Ciryl Gane got off to a strong start in the contest landing numerous good jabs and low kicks in the opening round. However, in round two, Tai Tuivasa was able to find a home for one of his power shots that sent the former interim title holder crashing to the canvas. The Frenchman was able to recover from the big blow and went on to hurt Tuivasa with body kicks later on in the second frame. Then, in round three, Gane put Tuivasa away for good courtesy of a nasty uppercut and then some hammer fists.

advertisement - continue reading below

Official UFC Paris Result: Ciryl Gane def. Tai Tuivasa via KO in Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Gane vs. Tuivasa’ below:

You have to come ready and with the energy to keep up with Gane he is a natural athlete and could be top of any sport he went into — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 3, 2022

Who wins? We all do let’s goooo 🔥🔥 — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 3, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below

Interesting styles in the main event. If it goes to decision, that favors Cyril, but anything early favors Tai #ufcparis — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) September 3, 2022

@bambamtuivasa walkout songs always hit

😂😂😂 — Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) September 3, 2022

When you dink em you sink em!! @bambamtuivasa #UFCParis — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) September 3, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below

Love watching the big boys go at it #UFCParis — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) September 3, 2022

What a round! Love watching both of these guys! — GIGA CHIKADZE (@giga_chikadze) September 3, 2022

win or lose Tai Tuivasa is one fucking exciting cunt to watch! — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) September 3, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below

@bambamtuivasa I love you ❤️ — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) September 3, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Ciryl Gane defeating Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris:

Merci beaucoup — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) September 3, 2022

Gane just put on a clinic. Worked the body to eventually bring the hands in. This dude is better than what I initially thought #ufcparis — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 3, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below

I got next — Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) September 3, 2022

That teep feels like a ball ping hammer. Impressive @ciryl_gane — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) September 3, 2022

Incredible from both guys. Huge respect — Tom Aspinall (@AspinallMMA) September 3, 2022

That fight was insane, Tuvasa is like a tank!! Gane is so smooth 👊👊 — Funky (@Benaskren) September 3, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below

What a fight! Always a Tai fan, hats off to Cyril Gane #UFCParis — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) September 3, 2022

Who would you like to see Ciryl Gane fight next following his KO victory over Tai Tuivasa at today’s event in France? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!