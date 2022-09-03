Pros react after Ciryl Gane KO’s Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris

Chris Taylor
Today’s UFC Paris event was headlined by a key heavyweight contest featuring Ciryl Gane taking on Tai Tuivasa.

Gane (11-1 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering his first career loss as a professional to Francis Ngannou at UFC 270 in a bout for the promotions undisputed heavyweight title. Prior to that setback, ‘Bon Ton’ had gone a perfect 7-0 inside of the Octagon.

Meanwhile, Tai Tuivasa (14-4 MMA) had entered today’s UFC Paris main event sporting a 5 fight winning streak, his latest being a second round knockout victory over Derrick Lewis. The hard-hitting Aussie has won all five of his most recent bouts by way of KO.

Today’s heavyweight headliner proved to be a wild back and forth affair. Ciryl Gane got off to a strong start in the contest landing numerous good jabs and low kicks in the opening round. However, in round two, Tai Tuivasa was able to find a home for one of his power shots that sent the former interim title holder crashing to the canvas. The Frenchman was able to recover from the big blow and went on to hurt Tuivasa with body kicks later on in the second frame. Then, in round three, Gane put Tuivasa away for good courtesy of a nasty uppercut and then some hammer fists.

Official UFC Paris Result: Ciryl Gane def. Tai Tuivasa via KO in Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Gane vs. Tuivasa’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Ciryl Gane defeating Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris:

Who would you like to see Ciryl Gane fight next following his KO victory over Tai Tuivasa at today’s event in France? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

