Pros react after Ciryl Gane KO’s Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris

Today’s UFC Paris event was headlined by a key heavyweight contest featuring Ciryl Gane taking on Tai Tuivasa.
Gane (11-1 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering his first career loss as a professional to Francis Ngannou at UFC 270 in a bout for the promotions undisputed heavyweight title. Prior to that setback, ‘Bon Ton’ had gone a perfect 7-0 inside of the Octagon.
Meanwhile, Tai Tuivasa (14-4 MMA) had entered today’s UFC Paris main event sporting a 5 fight winning streak, his latest being a second round knockout victory over Derrick Lewis. The hard-hitting Aussie has won all five of his most recent bouts by way of KO.
Today’s heavyweight headliner proved to be a wild back and forth affair. Ciryl Gane got off to a strong start in the contest landing numerous good jabs and low kicks in the opening round. However, in round two, Tai Tuivasa was able to find a home for one of his power shots that sent the former interim title holder crashing to the canvas. The Frenchman was able to recover from the big blow and went on to hurt Tuivasa with body kicks later on in the second frame. Then, in round three, Gane put Tuivasa away for good courtesy of a nasty uppercut and then some hammer fists.
Official UFC Paris Result: Ciryl Gane def. Tai Tuivasa via KO in Round 3
Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Gane vs. Tuivasa’ below:
You have to come ready and with the energy to keep up with Gane he is a natural athlete and could be top of any sport he went into
— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 3, 2022
Who wins? We all do let’s goooo 🔥🔥
— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 3, 2022
Interesting styles in the main event. If it goes to decision, that favors Cyril, but anything early favors Tai #ufcparis
— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) September 3, 2022
I’m here for it..💁♀️ #UFCParis @ufc
— BriannaTheBull (@briannathebull) September 3, 2022
@bambamtuivasa walkout songs always hit
😂😂😂
— Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) September 3, 2022
When you dink em you sink em!! @bambamtuivasa #UFCParis
— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) September 3, 2022
Love watching the big boys go at it #UFCParis
— Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) September 3, 2022
The poly is coming out!!!! #cheehoo @bambamtuivasa
— Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) September 3, 2022
What a round! Love watching both of these guys!
— GIGA CHIKADZE (@giga_chikadze) September 3, 2022
win or lose Tai Tuivasa is one fucking exciting cunt to watch!
— Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) September 3, 2022
@bambamtuivasa I love you ❤️
— Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) September 3, 2022
Post-fight reactions to Ciryl Gane defeating Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris:
Merci beaucoup
— Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) September 3, 2022
Gane just put on a clinic. Worked the body to eventually bring the hands in. This dude is better than what I initially thought #ufcparis
— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 3, 2022
I got next
— Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) September 3, 2022
That teep feels like a ball ping hammer. Impressive @ciryl_gane
— Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) September 3, 2022
Incredible from both guys. Huge respect
— Tom Aspinall (@AspinallMMA) September 3, 2022
That fight was insane, Tuvasa is like a tank!! Gane is so smooth 👊👊
— Funky (@Benaskren) September 3, 2022
What a fight! Always a Tai fan, hats off to Cyril Gane #UFCParis
— Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) September 3, 2022
Who would you like to see Ciryl Gane fight next following his KO victory over Tai Tuivasa at today's event in France?