UFC Paris Results: Ciryl Gane KO’s Tai Tuivasa (Video)

Today’s UFC Paris event is headlined by a key heavyweight bout featuring Ciryl Gane taking on Tai Tuivasa.

Gane (10-1 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound from his first career loss as a professional. The Frenchman was defeated by Francis Ngannou at UFC 270 in a bout for the promotions undisputed heavyweight title. Prior to that setback, ‘Bon Ton’ had gone a perfect 7-0 inside of the Octagon.

Meanwhile, Tai Tuivasa (14-3 MMA) enters today’s UFC Paris main event sporting a 5 fight winning streak, his latest being a second round knockout victory over Derrick Lewis. The hard-hitting Aussie has won all five of his most recent bouts by way of KO.

Round one begins and Ciryl Gane opens with a pair of low kicks and then a jab. Both fighters with heavy low kicks now. Gane goes to the body with a front kick. ‘Bam Bam’ with another low kick. A double jab for Gane. Tuivasa with another low kick. Tai Tuivasa looks to pressure. A counter left lands for Gane. Tuivasa with a right hook. A low kick from Tuivasa and then a body kick. Right hands land from both men. A jab from Gane and then a pair of kicks. A jab from Gane and then a high kick. A right hand from Tuivasa. A low kick from Gane. He lands a front kick to the gut of the Aussie. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Paris headliner begins and the heavyweights trade low kicks. A hard jab from Gane and another. A body kick is checked by Tuivasa. A left hook now from Tai Tuivasa. Gane returns fire with a body kick. Jabs from Gane and then a couple of front kicks. His jab is on point. Low kicks exchanged. More jabs from Gane. He lands another low kick. Tuivasa lands a right but eats a hard counter. A hard left now from Gane. And another. Tuivasa with a short hook and eats a low kick. Gane shoots and eats a quick hook as Tuivasa shucks him off. A huge right hands drops Ciryl Gane! The Frenchman is back to his feet and unloads his jab. Another left from Gane and Tuvasa lands another big right hook. Body kicks from Gane and now Tuivasa is hurt bad. Huge hook wobbles Gane. More body work from now from the Frenchman. What a round!

Tai Tuivasa dropped Ciryl Gane, Gane came back and hurt Tuivasa with kicks to the body! Insane round! pic.twitter.com/mavWFfTxaz — Follow @FTBeard7 (@FTBeard7) September 3, 2022

Round three of the UFC Paris main event begins and Ciryl Gane is back to work with some crisp jabs. Tuviasa with a left. He eats a huge counter and is on stilts. An uppercut sends him down. Hammerfists now from Gane and it is all over.

CIRYL GANE KO'S TAI TUIVASA IN FRANCE!! 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/4oo6qIDsJK — Follow @FTBeard7 (@FTBeard7) September 3, 2022

Official UFC Paris Result: Ciryl Gane def. Tai Tuivasa via KO in Round 3

