Conor McGregor reacts after Charles Oliveira subs Dustin Poirier at UFC 269

Conor McGregor clearly tuned in to watch his former opponent Dustin Poirier challenge Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title at UFC 269.

McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Poirier (28-6 MMA) of course have a history. The pair originially met at featherweight way back in September of 2014, with ‘Notorious’ emerging victorious by way of first round knockout. The bitter rivals would collide for a second time in a lightweight contest 6.5 years later at UFC 257, with ‘The Diamond’ exacting his revenge by earning a second-round TKO.

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier had their highly anticipated trilogy fight at July’s UFC 264 event, but the bout ended abruptly after the Irish star suffered a nasty leg injury.

With ‘Notorious’ forced to the sidelines for rehab, ‘The Diamond’ signed on to challenge reigning UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

Oliveira (31-8 MMA) had captured the promotions vacant 155lbs title back in May, when he stopped Michael Chandler with a TKO in the second round. That win marked ‘Do Bronx’ ninth in a row, with eight of those respective victories coming by finish.

Tonight’s ‘Oliveira vs. Poirier’ main event produced one of the craziest opening rounds in UFC history. Dustin Poirier was able to drop Charles Oliveira on two occasions and appeared to be cruising towards his much desired title win. However, in round two ‘Do Bronx’ was able to score an early takedown and road out the round on top while dropping elbows. Then, in round three, Oliveira was able to take the back of ‘The Diamond’ and promptly locked in a rear-naked choke to finish the contest (see that here).

Official UFC 269 Result: Charles Oliveira def. Dustin Poirier via submission in Round 3

Check out how Conor McGregor reacted to tonight’s ‘Oliveira vs. Poirier’ main event below:

“You lanky string of piss he got lumped around and got lucky twice. That’s it. Is what it is. Embarrassing night for him alright. That closed guard game. Wtf was that. Wow! Shocking. All good happy Sat night horse yupya it’s proper twelve day tomorrow 12/12. New Paddy’s Day!” – McGregor wrote of Poirier’s performance in a reply to Nate Diaz.

Conor McGregor continued to blast Nate Diaz over his comments about losing twice to Dustin Poirier.

Hella times ahhahahaa it’s hella times in the black forge inn tomorrow for proper twelve day bro. Full of it. Sauce Money. Power. Runner up champ yous two are 😂😂 at least yous can say you made championship weight before on the scales at least 😂😂that’s something hahaha pic.twitter.com/Tlb1DBlB6F — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 12, 2021

