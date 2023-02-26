UFC Vegas 70 Bonus Report: Tatiana Suarez one of six ‘POTN’ winners

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 70 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Brendan Allen vs. Andre Muniz.

Tonight’s middleweight main event proved to be a coming out party for Brendan Allen. ‘All In’ was able to get the better of the striking battle with Muniz in rounds one and two and was also able to get the fight to the floor with a timely takedown. Then, in round three, Allen was able to secure another big takedown and promptly went on to secure a rear-naked choke finish.

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 70 featured a heavyweight contest between Augusto Sakai and Don’Tale Mayes. It was definitely not the most fan-friendly bout of the evening, but Sakai did what was needed to get a unanimous decision win.

Following the conclusion of today’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Performance of the night: Brendan Allen earned an extra $50k for his third-round submission victory over Andre Muniz in tonight’s UFC Vegas 70 main event (see that here).

Performance of the night: Tatiana Suarez pocketed an extra $50k for her second-round submission victory over Montana De La Rosa (see that here)

Performance of the night: Mike Malott earned an extra $50k for his first-round submission victory over Yohan Lainesse. The Canadian used an arm-triangle choke to score the finish.

Performance of the night: Jordan Leavitt pocketed an extra $50k for his first-round TKO victory over Victor Martinez on tonight’s preliminary fight card.

Performance of the night: Joe Solecki earned an extra $50k for his second-round submission victory over Carl Deaton III.

Performance of the night: Trevor Peek pocketed an extra $50k for his first-round knockout victory over Erick Gonzalez on tonight’s preliminary fight card.

